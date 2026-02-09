At the Royal Rumble, Breakker was attacked by a masked mystery man, leading to his early elimination. WWE could use this storyline to write him off television, similar to Seth Rollins’ absence. Speculation points to Logan Paul as the possible masked attacker, which could spark a betrayal angle. The faction might turn on Breakker, blaming him for failing to secure championships, and lay him out as part of a dramatic twist. This would not only explain his absence but also set up new rivalries heading into WrestleMania.