Tiger 3: Shah Rukh Khan's cameo action-sequence details revealed

The makers of Tiger 3 have erected a gigantic set for the bridge bike chase sequence and have already finished shooting a portion of it. Know more exciting details on the much-anticipated cameo action sequence of Tiger 3 featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

The film Pathaan brought an exhilarating treat for fans as they witnessed the much-awaited collaboration between superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, sharing the screen earlier this year. The action-packed sequence featuring the dynamic duo became the talk of the town, captivating fans of both actors.

Building more hype and raking in on this excitement, it got finally disclosed how Shah Rukh Khan would also be a part of a similar and totally alike action-filled and adrenaline-inducing action sequence in Salman Khan-led upcoming film Tiger 3. According to reports, this sequence promises to be another massive showdown between the two globally prominent Bollywood superstars.

New media reports by a leading Bollywood entertainment portal have revealed exclusive details about the sequence, disclosing that its production has come with an exorbitant price tag of Rs 30 crores. The investment embodies and proves the filmmaker's sheer dedication to producing an electrifying phenomenon, intensifying anticipation for the much-anticipated Tiger 3.

The report divulges, "The sequence in Tiger 3 that will feature Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Salman Khan as Tiger will be a crazy bike chase sequence. While the scenes with the two in Pathaan were on a train, the scene in Tiger 3, will be shot on a bridge with the two actors."

The report also states that this action sequence will be a significant part of Tiger 3. However, the primary antagonist of Tiger 3, Emraan Hashmi, and the female lead, Katrina Kaif, will not be involved in this particular sequence.

