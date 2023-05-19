Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tiger 3: Shah Rukh Khan's cameo action-sequence details revealed

    The makers of Tiger 3 have erected a gigantic set for the bridge bike chase sequence and have already finished shooting a portion of it. Know more exciting details on the much-anticipated cameo action sequence of Tiger 3 featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

    Tiger 3: Shah Rukh Khan's cameo action-sequence details revealed vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 19, 2023, 1:12 PM IST

    The film Pathaan brought an exhilarating treat for fans as they witnessed the much-awaited collaboration between superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, sharing the screen earlier this year. The action-packed sequence featuring the dynamic duo became the talk of the town, captivating fans of both actors. 

    Building more hype and raking in on this excitement, it got finally disclosed how Shah Rukh Khan would also be a part of a similar and totally alike action-filled and adrenaline-inducing action sequence in Salman Khan-led upcoming film Tiger 3. According to reports, this sequence promises to be another massive showdown between the two globally prominent Bollywood superstars.

    ALSO READ: Stardom: Shah Rukh, Ranveer Singh to play intriguing roles in son Aryan Khan's directorial debut? Details here

    New media reports by a leading Bollywood entertainment portal have revealed exclusive details about the sequence, disclosing that its production has come with an exorbitant price tag of Rs 30 crores. The investment embodies and proves the filmmaker's sheer dedication to producing an electrifying phenomenon, intensifying anticipation for the much-anticipated Tiger 3.

    The report divulges, "The sequence in Tiger 3 that will feature Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Salman Khan as Tiger will be a crazy bike chase sequence. While the scenes with the two in Pathaan were on a train, the scene in Tiger 3, will be shot on a bridge with the two actors." 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

    The report also states that this action sequence will be a significant part of Tiger 3. However, the primary antagonist of Tiger 3, Emraan Hashmi, and the female lead, Katrina Kaif, will not be involved in this particular sequence.

    ALSO READ: Poonam Pandey HOT Photos: Actress stuns fans with desirable figure in bold fluorescent coloured-bikini

    Last Updated May 19, 2023, 1:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Stardom: Shah Rukh, Ranveer Singh to play intriguing roles in son Aryan Khan's directorial debut? Details here vma

    Stardom: Shah Rukh, Ranveer Singh to play intriguing roles in son Aryan Khan's directorial debut? Details here

    Pushpa 2: Makers reveal new snap from essential schedule wrap with Fahadh Faasil; SEE PIC vma

    Pushpa 2: Makers reveal new snap from essential schedule wrap with Fahadh Faasil; SEE PIC

    'Kuch hai hi nahi': Urfi Javed gets frank on 'creep energy' of men in recent interview vma

    'Kuch hai hi nahi': Urfi Javed gets frank on 'creep energy' of men in recent interview

    Nick Jonas breaks silence on being called 'Jiju' at NMACC event in India; here's what he said vma

    Nick Jonas breaks silence on being called 'Jiju' at NMACC event in India; here's what he said

    Has Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla's bond become detestable? vma

    Has Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla's bond become detestable?

    Recent Stories

    Kerala train arson case: Man from Shaheen Bagh found hanging in Kochi hotel anr

    Kerala train arson case: Man from Shaheen Bagh found hanging in Kochi hotel

    Big relief to Imran Khan as Pakistan anti-terrorism court grants bail to Imran Khan in two cases AJR

    Big relief to Imran Khan as Pakistan anti-terrorism court grants bail to Imran Khan in two cases

    wrestling Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Why is Bajrang Punia determined to sacrifice medals for protesting grapplers' justice?-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Why is Bajrang Punia determined to sacrifice medals for protesting grapplers' justice?

    Unbelievable Queen Elizabeth II funeral cost over pound 160 million gcw

    Unbelievable! Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cost over £160 million

    Rajasthan Jalore man beheads youth in public, triggers tension in area; internet services suspended AJR

    Rajasthan: Jalore man beheads youth in public, triggers tension in area; internet services suspended

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon