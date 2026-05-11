The 16th season of MTV Splitsvilla is almost over. Scroll down to learn more about the ticket-to-the-finals task winners, finalists, and OTT information.

The makers of MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 have begun planning an exciting grand finale that promises to be an engaging experience for spectators. This is because there will be one more twist in the show: fans will be able to choose the winner through the 'Pyar Ka Power' voting method. Find out all about MTV Splitsvilla Season 16's winner, finale, date, time, and the top four couples that advanced to the grand final.

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For those unfamiliar, the latest twist allows fans to vote for the winner of MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 Couple. Although several other factors will determine the ultimate pair, the voting procedure is thought to have a significant impact on the final outcome.

MTV Splitsvilla Season 16: When and where to watch?

The finale is likely to include more romance, drama, contests, and viewership, making for a highly thrilling and engaging season of MTV Splitsvilla. MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 ends on May 16. Viewers may watch it on Jio Hotstar.

Finale Time for MTV Splitsvilla Season 16

The MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 finale will stream live at 7:00 p.m. on MTV and Jio Hotstar. Audience members will also be able to vote for their favourite competitors till 9:00 a.m. on May 11, 2026, using the Jio Hotstar app.

MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 Top 4

The top four couples for the MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 finale will be Sorab-Niharika, Yogesh-Ruru, Gullu-Kaira, and Tayne-Soundharya.

MTV Splitsvilla Season 16: The Game So Far

Splitsvilla 16 Episode 54 featured three couples that were threatened with the elimination curse. Everyone was upset by Himanshu Arora and Diksha Pawar's unexpected departure. Four finalists were officially nominated.

Despite having links to Sadhaaf Shankar and Deeptanshu Saini, Kushal Tanwar and Kaira (Ticket to Finale winning pair), as well as Tayne De Villiers and Soundharya Shetty (Sandy), chose Ticket to Finale over them.