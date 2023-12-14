Mrunal Thakur's joyful fan moment as she gushes over surprise run-in with 'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe

Mrunal Thakur experienced an unexpected meeting with Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe on the streets of New York. Expressing her joy, she took to Instagram to share a delightful video and snapshot of the sweet encounter.

Mrunal Thakur, renowned for her exceptional prowess in the realm of cinema and having graced both Hindi and Telugu films, is presently in the vibrant city of New York for a special screening of her latest cinematic endeavor, 'Hi Nanna.' Amidst leisurely strolls along the bustling streets of the city, the accomplished actress found herself pleasantly surprised when she unexpectedly crossed paths with none other than the iconic Harry Potter star, Daniel Radcliffe, leading to an exhilarating fan girl moment.

Taking to her Instagram account, Ms. Thakur couldn't contain her joy and shared the sheer delight of this unexpected encounter. In one of her Insta stories, she posted a video capturing the moment when Daniel Radcliffe graciously posed for pictures with his other admirers. In the midst of her excitement, Mrunal's voice can be heard expressing, "Daniel, We love you, Daniel," to which the affable actor responded with a gracious "Thank you." The accompanying caption for the story aptly reads, "And this happened!"

In another Insta story, Mrunal shares a delightful selfie featuring herself, her sister, and the charming Daniel Radcliffe. Evidently, both the actress and her sister radiate happiness, clearly relishing the surreal experience of sharing a moment with the Harry Potter luminary.

Notably, Mrunal Thakur recently graced the silver screen in 'Hi Nanna,' a cinematic gem wherein she starred alongside the acclaimed actor Nani, under the directorial helm of Shouryuv. The film has garnered widespread acclaim from not only adoring fans but also industry luminaries, being hailed as a heartwarming tale that exemplifies the essence of 'good cinema.'

Shifting focus to her Bollywood endeavors, the versatile actress made a mark in the Netflix Anthology 'Lust Stories 2.' Additionally, she showcased her acting prowess in 'Aankh Micholi,' a cinematic venture featuring co-stars such as Abhimanyu Dassani, Paresh Rawal, and Abhishek Banerjee, all under the directorial finesse of Umesh Shukla.

