Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mrunal Thakur's joyful fan moment as she gushes over surprise run-in with 'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe

    Mrunal Thakur experienced an unexpected meeting with Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe on the streets of New York. Expressing her joy, she took to Instagram to share a delightful video and snapshot of the sweet encounter.

    Mrunal Thakur's joyful fan moment as she gushes over surprise run-in with 'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe SHG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 14, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

    Mrunal Thakur, renowned for her exceptional prowess in the realm of cinema and having graced both Hindi and Telugu films, is presently in the vibrant city of New York for a special screening of her latest cinematic endeavor, 'Hi Nanna.' Amidst leisurely strolls along the bustling streets of the city, the accomplished actress found herself pleasantly surprised when she unexpectedly crossed paths with none other than the iconic Harry Potter star, Daniel Radcliffe, leading to an exhilarating fan girl moment.

    Taking to her Instagram account, Ms. Thakur couldn't contain her joy and shared the sheer delight of this unexpected encounter. In one of her Insta stories, she posted a video capturing the moment when Daniel Radcliffe graciously posed for pictures with his other admirers. In the midst of her excitement, Mrunal's voice can be heard expressing, "Daniel, We love you, Daniel," to which the affable actor responded with a gracious "Thank you." The accompanying caption for the story aptly reads, "And this happened!"

    Mrunal Thakur's joyful fan moment as she gushes over surprise run-in with 'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe SHG

    In another Insta story, Mrunal shares a delightful selfie featuring herself, her sister, and the charming Daniel Radcliffe. Evidently, both the actress and her sister radiate happiness, clearly relishing the surreal experience of sharing a moment with the Harry Potter luminary.

    Mrunal Thakur's joyful fan moment as she gushes over surprise run-in with 'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe SHG

    Notably, Mrunal Thakur recently graced the silver screen in 'Hi Nanna,' a cinematic gem wherein she starred alongside the acclaimed actor Nani, under the directorial helm of Shouryuv. The film has garnered widespread acclaim from not only adoring fans but also industry luminaries, being hailed as a heartwarming tale that exemplifies the essence of 'good cinema.'

    Shifting focus to her Bollywood endeavors, the versatile actress made a mark in the Netflix Anthology 'Lust Stories 2.' Additionally, she showcased her acting prowess in 'Aankh Micholi,' a cinematic venture featuring co-stars such as Abhimanyu Dassani, Paresh Rawal, and Abhishek Banerjee, all under the directorial finesse of Umesh Shukla.

    ALSO READ: Rakshasa Raja poster out: Rana Daggubati's formidable avatar teases high-octane gangster drama

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui becomes first captain of the house; Aishwarya Sharma calls Vicky Jain 'coward' RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui becomes first captain of the house; Aishwarya Sharma calls Vicky Jain 'coward'

    Koffee With Karan 8: Aditya Roy Kapur calls Ananya Panday 'Pure joy', 'Bliss' amid dating rumors RKK

    Koffee With Karan 8: Aditya Roy Kapur calls Ananya Panday 'Pure joy', 'Bliss' amid dating rumors

    Rakshasa Raja poster out: Rana Daggubati's formidable avatar teases high-octane gangster drama SHG

    Rakshasa Raja poster out: Rana Daggubati's formidable avatar teases high-octane gangster drama

    'Salaar Part 1' song 'Sooreede' out: Prabhas-starrer emphases strong bonds on friendship, brotherhood RKK

    'Salaar Part 1' song 'Sooreede' out: Prabhas-starrer emphases strong bonds on friendship, brotherhood

    Will Arjun Kapoor marry Malaika Arora? Here's what actor replies to Karan Johar RBA

    Will Arjun Kapoor marry Malaika Arora? Here's what actor replies to Karan Johar

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: RTO conduct raids on private school buses over alleged overcrowding of children vkp

    Bengaluru: RTO conduct raids on private school buses over alleged overcrowding of children

    cricket AUS vs PAK, Perth Test: David Warner slams 26th Test ton to kick start farewell series in style (WATCH) osf

    AUS vs PAK, Perth Test: David Warner slams 26th Test ton to kick start farewell series in style (WATCH)

    Parliament security breach: Eight personnel suspended by Lok Sabha Secretariat; check details AJR

    Parliament security breach: Eight personnel suspended by Lok Sabha Secretariat; check details

    Google Maps 5 upcoming features to make your life easier gcw

    Google Maps: 5 upcoming features to make your life easier

    Year-end tourists, take note: Chikkamagaluru closed for 6 days in December; Here's why vkp

    Year-end tourists, take note: Chikkamagaluru closed for 6 days in December; Here's why

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon