Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway reviews: Rekha, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif praise Rani Mukerji's performance

Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway, Rani Mukerji's much-anticipated film, is set to be released on March 17. Rani's performance captivated many stars like Rehka, Vicky Kaushal, and Katrina Kaif, read their reviews

Rani Mukerji, the talented Bollywood actress, is all set for the release of her highly-anticipated film Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway. The film is set to be released in theatres on March 17. Since the official trailer was released, people have been eager to see the true-life story of an Indian mom who battles the Norwegian government to reunite with her children.

A gala premiere ceremony for the film was conducted on March 15, Wednesday night, at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai, before its release. Several of the most well-known people in the Hindi film business attended the film's premiere, directed by Ashima Chibber.

Following legendary actress Rekha, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have joined the chorus of praise for the actress.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Katrina and Vicky can't stop singing high praise for Rani after watching the film. Vicky Kaushal said, "Makes your heart go out to families which have gone through the ordeal for real! Brilliantly told and performed. Hats off to Rani Mukerji for bearing her soul out... Also @jimsarbhforreal @anirbanbhattacharyaofficial and the entire ensemble cast for their nuanced performances. @ashimachibber you are going to make people cry and love you for it. Congrats @nikkhiladvani @zeestudiosofficial @emmayentertainment."

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif wrote to her Instagram handle, "What an incredible, gripping story, just captivates you, a rollercoaster of emotions -.Rani Mukerji no words to describe your brilliance. Spellbound. Huge congratulations to the entire team @ashimachibber @nikkhiladvani @zeestudiosofficial @emmayentertainment."

Rekha said, "Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, was both exhilarating and heart-wrenching, was sitting at the edge of my seat from the word go. It was an absolute delight to watch the dynamic performance of this ‘Bengal Tigress’ of a mother fight tooth and nail for her kids. This film is for the world to see what ‘Mother India’ is all about! This time around Rani has outdone herself in the role of the Eternal mother… depicting all the faces of Durga Maa… the ultimate ‘Mother’, an intense performance worth watching countless times!"

About Mrs Chatterji VS Norway

The film, directed by Ashima Chibber and written by Rahul Handa, Sameer Satija, and Chibber, is based on the actual tale of an Indian couple who had their children taken away by Norwegian social services in 2011. Rani Mukerji plays the title character, a lady who defies the Norwegian authorities in order to reconnect with her children.