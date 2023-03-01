Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway: Here's what real-life mother Sagarika Chatterjee says about Rani Mukerji's role

    Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway trailer: "I felt like I was reliving my struggle," recalls Sagarika Chatterjee, whose life inspired Rani Mukerji's Mrs. Chatterjee Vs. Norway.

    Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway: Here's what real-life mother Sagarika Chatterjee comments on reel-life mom Rani Mukerji's role RBA
    The role of Rani Mukerji in this film about a woman's fortitude was inspired by the real-life events of Sagarika Chatterjee, who faced similar difficulties when her children were taken away from her.

    Rani, who plays Debika, is shown in the teaser living a happy life in Norway with her husband and their two children. Things worsen once the Norwegian government takes Debika's children away from her. The government feels Debika and her husband cannot care for their children and hence takes custody of them. Rani fights against all obstacles to reclaim her children in the emotional roller coaster trip. According to the trailer, Rani is expected to leave everyone in tears with her powerful performance. 

    Sharing her thoughts on the trailer, Sagarika said, “It’s hard to put into words how it feels seeing my story being told. Watching the trailer, I felt like I was reliving my battle. I believe it is important for people to know this story and to see how immigrant mothers/parents are treated even today, as is evident from the tragic story in Germany. I’ve been in touch with Ariha Shah’s mother Dhara, whose little girl has been taken away. I implore you all to stand by her, just as I do. My support is unconditional, from one mother to another.” 

    She further adds, "I want to thank Rani Mukerji for channeling the grief and struggles that I went through to win back my children. She is a mother herself and I thank her for bringing a mother’s painful journey on screen with so much dignity that I broke down while seeing her in the trailer."

    Recently, post the trailer launch of Ashima Chibber's directorial Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway,’ where Rani Mukherji stands up to the Norwegian government after the Child Welfare Services took her children, #BoycottGermany began trending on Twitter in support of another Indian parent whose infant was taken by the German Child Protective Services.

    Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani), Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is slated to release in theatres on 17th March 2023.

