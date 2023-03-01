Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shilpa Shetty to Karisma Kapoor: 5 Actresses above 40 who make fans swoon with their SEXY looks

    First Published Mar 1, 2023, 12:12 PM IST

    From Shilpa Shetty to Karisma Kapoor and more, these are the five actresses and the hot and scintillating pictures that will make you fall in love with them.

    Image: Shilpa Shetty, Karisma Kapoor / Instagram

    Bollywood and TV actresses, which include Shilpa Shetty, Karisma Kapoor, and more, have amplified their style game and how! Over the years, these hotties have impressed netizens with their hot looks.

    Image: Shilpa Shetty / Instagram

    Shilpa Shetty:

    Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is 47 years old. The iconic Bollywood diva is aging in reverse. She is upping the glam factor in the silver saree couture outfit. The silver shimmery couture ensemble saree outfit shows her toned abs and back.

    Image: Karisma Kapoor / Instagram

    Karisma Kapoor:

    Bollywood's 90's queen Karisma Kapoor's Instagram pictures will make you weak in the knees as the diva is serving hotness and allure with her stunning OUTFIT pictures which make several hearts skip a beat.

    Image: Malaika Arora / Instagram

    Malaika Arora:

    Malaika Arora, who is 49 years old, looks young. Her captivating pictures are a treat to the eyes and her Instagram feed is a mix of elevating fashion game and also comfort with being hot that comes effortlessly to the icon.

    Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan / Instagram

    Kareena Kapoor Khan:

    Bollywood begum Kareena Kapoor Khan sets social media ablaze with her oh-so-hot pictures. She is a true blue quintessential fashion diva who walks the talk with a mix of hotness and poise.

    Image: Shweta Tiwari / Instagram

    Shweta Tiwari:

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame iconic TV actress Shweta Tiwari oozes oomph with her sizzling avatar.

