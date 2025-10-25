Mouni Roy’s restaurant Badmaash has grabbed headlines for its premium menu, featuring items like a Rs 400 bhel and Rs 100 roti, sparking widespread debate online. The pricing has ignited discussions among fans and food enthusiasts about luxury dining

Mouni Roy is a popular Bollywood and television actress known for her dynamic roles and captivating screen presence. Beyond acting, she has ventured into entrepreneurship, launching her trendy restaurant Badmaash, which blends Indian flavors with a modern dining experience.

Mouni Roy has gotten into the limelight-but only this time, it is not for a film, but because of the price tags at Badmaash, her new restaurant. The Mumbai Premium restaurant was in the news after an image of its menu flaunting items priced at Rs 400 bhel and Rs 100 roti went viral on social media.

Mouni Roy’s Restaurant Badmaash Sparks Debate

The pricing was very much an instant hit trend on the online sphere, with varying opinions being shared. For one, many were in a murmur as to why street style snacks like bhel would be priced exquisitely, while others were defending the modern definition of Indian snacks brought by the restaurant. Celebs endorsing restaurants command a hygiene premium, but have also been added to their apparent higher charges by an allure of bling and ambience, according to netizens.

Mouni Speaks Up

Apparently, responding to the raging talk, Mouni Roy is believed to have said that this was not a budget restaurant; badmaash was conceived in the experience of dining. "I think we don't have to apologize for doing something exclusive, making something exclusive," she said, emphasizing that it is not everyday street food, but curated recipes and a fine dining concept reflected on the menu.

Mouni shared, "I love avocado and I love jhalmuri, so we came up with Avocado Bhel."

Mouni related why she started the restaurant and explained: "I love Indian food. Whenever I travel for work, I try to find an Indian restaurant everywhere. So to me, it made sense."

"Whenever I travelled, I would always sit at a cafe with my book, a coffee, and a croissant. That ritual made me imagine owning a cafe of my own. It didn't happen back then, but thanks to my husband and his best friends at VRO, I got the chance to own a restaurant-and I jumped at it," she said.

Public Debate in Progress

The whole controversy regarding Badmaash continues to heat up online. Some fans argue that publicity is working for Mouni Roy because it gives her restaurant a free buzz. Others remain skeptical and point out that no version of bhel is worth that price tag.