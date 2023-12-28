Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Koffee With Karan: Sharmila Tagore opens up on battle with cancer; expresses regret over missing out on RRKPK

    In a candid revelation on Koffee With Karan 8, filmmaker Karan Johar shared his regret over not casting Sharmila Tagore in "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani." Sharmila, disclosing her battle with cancer for the first time, cited health concerns during the peak of Covid-19 as the reason for declining the role

    Koffee With Karan: Sharmila Tagore opens up on battle with cancer; expresses regret over missing out on RRKPK ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 28, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

    In a recent episode of Koffee With Karan 8, filmmaker Karan Johar opened up about offering the role of Alia Bhatt’s grandmother in the film "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" to veteran actress Sharmila Tagore before approaching Shabana Azmi. Karan expressed regret over not being able to cast Sharmila, revealing that she was his first choice for the role.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

    During the conversation, Sharmila Tagore disclosed that her decision to decline the role was influenced by health reasons, and it was the first time she publicly spoke about her battle with cancer. She explained that the offer came at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic when there was limited information about the virus and no available vaccine. Sharmila pointed out that, having undergone cancer treatment, she and the filmmakers decided it would be too risky for her to take on the role during that period.

    Karan Johar expressed his disappointment at the missed opportunity, saying, “I had offered Sharmila ji the part played by Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She was my very first choice. Due to health reasons at that time, she couldn’t say yes, but it is a regret I have.”

    The actress confirmed the timing of the offer, highlighting that it was during the peak of the Covid-19 wave when the vaccine was not widely available. Sharmila Tagore's revelation about her cancer battle was unexpected and marked the first time she publicly shared details about her health struggle.

    Despite Sharmila not being a part of the film, there was a silver lining as she met Shabana Azmi in Delhi during the shooting of "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani." Shabana later posted a photo of their meeting on Instagram, expressing happiness at the reunion.

    ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan: Sharmila Tagore looks back on bikini controversy; received support from Tiger Pataudi; Read

    Currently residing at the Pataudi Palace in New Delhi, Sharmila Tagore has made it her home, where she is often visited by her family members, including son Saif Ali Khan, daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor, and granddaughter Soha Ali Khan. The Pataudi Palace recently hosted the celebration of Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday, showcasing the close-knit family's bond.

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Koffee With Karan: Sharmila Tagore looks back on bikini controversy; received support from Tiger Pataudi; Read ATG

    Koffee With Karan: Sharmila Tagore looks back on bikini controversy; received support from Tiger Pataudi; Read

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui proposes to Ayesha Khan on National TV; here's what he said (Video) RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui proposes to Ayesha Khan on National TV; here's what he said (Video)

    Koffee With Karan: Saif Ali Khan opens up on Sharmila Tagore's reaction to his wedding with Amrita Singh ATG

    Koffee With Karan: Saif Ali Khan opens up on Sharmila Tagore's reaction to his wedding with Amrita Singh

    Vijayakanth passed away 5 best movies of Captain fans should not miss RBA

    Vijayakanth passed away: 5 best movies of ‘Captain’ fans should not miss

    Dunki Shah Rukh Khan-Vicky Kaushal's film nears Rs 300-crore mark globally RBA

    'Dunki': Shah Rukh Khan-Vicky Kaushal's film nears Rs 300-crore mark globally

    Recent Stories

    Search intensifies: UP-based Bengaluru trekker missing for 4 Days in Savandurga Hills vkp

    Search intensifies: UP-based Bengaluru trekker missing for 4 Days in Savandurga Hills

    Ayodhya digital transformation: From ghats to QR code transactions

    Ayodhya's digital transformation: QR code transactions see a surge

    Kerala: Revenue of Sabarimala exceeds Rs 18 crore as compared to last year rkn

    Kerala: Revenue of Sabarimala exceeds Rs 18 crore as compared to last year

    Congress Foundation Day: Reflecting on a legacy of democracy and progress

    Congress Foundation Day: Reflecting on a legacy of democracy and progress

    Koffee With Karan: Sharmila Tagore looks back on bikini controversy; received support from Tiger Pataudi; Read ATG

    Koffee With Karan: Sharmila Tagore looks back on bikini controversy; received support from Tiger Pataudi; Read

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon