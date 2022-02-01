Moses J. Moseley passes away at 31: The Walking Dead universe mourns loss of precious soul

Actor Moses J. Moseley's body was found on January 26 in the Hudson Bridge area of Stockbridge, a city on the outskirts of Atlanta.

'The Walking Dead' famed actor Moses J. Moseley was found dead from a gunshot wound on Wednesday (January 26), which authorities are investigating as a possible suicide. The 31-year-old, who became a household name after his role as Mike, one of Michonne's pet zombies, was reportedly found in the Hudson Bridge area of Stockbridge, a city on the outskirts of Atlanta. Moseley's family told TMZ that the actor died of a gunshot wound.

Moseley's relatives reportedly did not hear from the actor since January 23, post which they filed a missing person's complaint on Wednesday. The actor's family contacted the car security company OnStar to track the actor's vehicle, post which his body was found on the same day.

Recalling their decade-long friendship, Moseley's representative Tabatha Minchew told The Wrap that no one had anything negative to say about the actor and that everyone who met him loved him. "When he was around, everyone was so happy. He made everyone so happy. We're all trying to wrap our heads around it as well," Minchew added.

Following this tragic news, The Walking Dead universe shared a photograph in remembrance of Moseley. The post on Twitter read: Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley.

Carrie Genzel, who plays Clark in The Walking Dead series too shared her heartbreak and sympathies. In season one, Addy Miller, who portrayed Teddy Bear Walker, posted about Mosely's positive energy.

Meanwhile, Amber Dawn Fox, who played Bello on The Walking Dead, shared that she had a fantastic time with Moseley at a recent con in Indiana.

Moseley, who appeared on the Walking Dead from 2012 to 2015, regularly used social media platforms to update his fans and share inspirational quotes. "You're at your most powerful when you decide to feel good for no reason,' he wrote on Facebook on January 13.

In his last Instagram post on January 21, the actor posted, "I'm late, but here's my #10yearchallenge #instagood," along with two split photos of himself. He asked his followers to wish his mother and father a happy birthday the following day.

Moseley was born in Aiken, South Carolina, and celebrated his 31st birthday on December 23. According to his Facebook page, he went to Jonesboro High School and studied criminal justice at Georgia State University from 2010 to 2016. Moseley's professional credits dating back to 2009. He appeared in several films, including Joyful Noise and The Internship. He also had roles in the TV shows like Watchmen, Blood Scroll: Horror Stories, and Queen of the South.

Moseley landed his most significant role in 2012, appearing on The Walking Dead as one of Michonne's pet zombies until 2015. The Walking Dead was filmed exclusively in Georgia. In August 2012, he appeared in character on the cover of Entertainment Weekly alongside actress Danai Gurira.

