  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cheslie Kryst dies at 30: Must-know facts about Miss USA 2019 winner

    First Published Jan 31, 2022, 11:33 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Cheslie Kryst's body was found at 7:05 AM on January 30, on the sidewalk outside the Orion Condominium building, where she was a resident, in Manhattan.

    Cheslie Kryst dies at 30 Must-know facts about Miss USA 2019 winner

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Miss USA 2019 and EXTRA host Cheslie Kryst passed away on Sunday allegedly by suicide after jumping off the roof of her luxury NYC condo. Kryst's body was found at 7:05 AM on January 30, on the sidewalk outside the Orion Condominium building, where she was a resident, in Manhattan. Confirming Kryst's death, a statement read: In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie.

    Cheslie Kryst dies at 30 Must-know facts about Miss USA 2019 winner

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    It added: Her great light inspired others worldwide with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed, and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on.

    Cheslie Kryst dies at 30 Must-know facts about Miss USA 2019 winner

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Chelsie Kryst, Miss North Carolina, was crowned Miss USA 2019 winner by her predecessor, Sarah Rose Summers when the former was just 28 years old. Here's everything you need to know about the late beauty pageant winner.

    Cheslie Kryst dies at 30 Must-know facts about Miss USA 2019 winner

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Chelsie Kryst attended the University of South Carolina Honors College, where she obtained her Bachelor's degree in law. According to reports, Chelsie competed on the track and field team during her undergraduate days at the University. She also reportedly holds a spot in the school's top 10 record book for the triple jump. Later, she went to Wake Forest University to obtain her Master's and Juris Doctorate.

    Cheslie Kryst dies at 30 Must-know facts about Miss USA 2019 winner

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Not only was Chelsie gorgeous, but she was also a bright and successful lawyer. She worked at the Poyner Spruill Law Firm as an associate, with her practice concentrated in complex civil litigation. According to the firm's website, Chelsie's job required her to represent clients in federal and state cases relating to many business disputes. She also represented municipalities in local government matters, including extensive and complex reviews of policies and procedures for programs funded by grants for the federal government.

    Cheslie Kryst dies at 30 Must-know facts about Miss USA 2019 winner

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Over the years, Chelsie volunteered for several positions in her community. She served as one of the members of the Board of Directors of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas. She was also an active member at Dress for Success Charlotte, Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts & Culture, and the Mecklenburg County Bar.

    Cheslie Kryst dies at 30 Must-know facts about Miss USA 2019 winner

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Chelsie Kryst also made several TV appearances, including being a panellist on Black Girl Beauty and a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show and Live With Kelly and Ryan. She also appeared as Miss USA in Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick's Colin in Black and White. Additionally, Chelsie also modelled for Express and served as an ambassador for the retail company.

    Cheslie Kryst dies at 30 Must-know facts about Miss USA 2019 winner

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Cheslie Kryst is survived by five siblings and has been open about how her family were incredibly supportive throughout her entire Miss USA journey. In an essay for Allure last year, Chelsie Kryst left words of inspiration, stating: Pageant girls are supposed to be model-tall and slender, don bouffant hair, and have a killer walk. But my five-foot-six frame won with six-pack abs, earned after years of competing in Division I Track and Field, and a head of natural curls in a time when generations of Black women have been taught that being 'too Black' would cost them wins in the boardroom and on pageant stages.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey win Royal Rumble 2022 to set the ball rolling for WrestleMania 38-ayh

    WWE: Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey win Royal Rumble 2022 to set the ball rolling for WrestleMania 38

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer's health improves marginally, still in ICU for observation RCB

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer's health improves marginally, still in ICU for observation

    Kajol tests COVID-19 positive; shares daughter Nysa's picture for positive vibes RCB

    Kajol tests COVID-19 positive; shares daughter Nysa's picture for positive vibes

    Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan hugs Shehnaaz Gill, gets emotional remembering Sidharth Shukla (Watch) RCB

    Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan hugs Shehnaaz Gill, gets emotional remembering Sidharth Shukla (Watch)

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun gets warm welcome by friends, family; see pictures RCB

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun gets warm welcome by friends, family; see pictures

    Recent Stories

    488 convicts facing death sentence across India today; 114 added in 2021 alone

    488 convicts on death row across India today; 114 added in 2021 alone

    UAE intercepts Houthi missile attack during Isreal President's visit - ADT

    UAE intercepts Houthi missile attack during Isreal President's visit

    Should Rohit Sharma replace Virat Kohli as new Indian Test skipper? Ricky Ponting comments-ayh

    Should Rohit Sharma replace Virat Kohli as new Indian Test skipper? Ricky Ponting comments

    Cyber security experts unfold proof of Pegasus use on phones in India, inform SC panel-dnm

    Cyber security experts unfold proof of Pegasus use on phones in India, inform SC panel

    Punjab Election 2022: Sidhu or Channi? Congress begins brainstorming session for CM face-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Sidhu or Channi? Congress begins brainstorming session for CM face

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: Little disappointment, but we have to be proud of SCEB players - Mario Rivera on ATKMB defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Little disappointment, but we have to be proud of SCEB players - Mario Rivera on ATKMB defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: I'm happy for ATKMB players because they are happy with these three points - Juan Ferrando on SCEB win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I'm happy for ATKMB players because they are happy with these three points - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 75): Kiyan Nassiri hat-trick powers ATK Mohun Bagan past SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 75): Kiyan Nassiri's hat-trick powers ATK Mohun Bagan past SC East Bengal

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, aTKMB vs SCEB: It's a pleasure to be part of ATK Mohun Bagan and this game - Juan Ferrando on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's a pleasure to be part of ATK Mohun Bagan and this game - Juan Ferrando on SC East Bengal tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs FCG: Credit to Jamshedpur FC, not only the ones on the field but the boys off the field - Owen Coyle on FC Goa win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Credit to Jamshedpur FC, not only the ones on the field but the boys off the field - Owen Coyle

    Video Icon