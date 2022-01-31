Cheslie Kryst dies at 30: Must-know facts about Miss USA 2019 winner

Cheslie Kryst's body was found at 7:05 AM on January 30, on the sidewalk outside the Orion Condominium building, where she was a resident, in Manhattan.

Miss USA 2019 and EXTRA host Cheslie Kryst passed away on Sunday allegedly by suicide after jumping off the roof of her luxury NYC condo. Kryst's body was found at 7:05 AM on January 30, on the sidewalk outside the Orion Condominium building, where she was a resident, in Manhattan. Confirming Kryst's death, a statement read: In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie.

It added: Her great light inspired others worldwide with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed, and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on.

Chelsie Kryst, Miss North Carolina, was crowned Miss USA 2019 winner by her predecessor, Sarah Rose Summers when the former was just 28 years old. Here's everything you need to know about the late beauty pageant winner.

Chelsie Kryst attended the University of South Carolina Honors College, where she obtained her Bachelor's degree in law. According to reports, Chelsie competed on the track and field team during her undergraduate days at the University. She also reportedly holds a spot in the school's top 10 record book for the triple jump. Later, she went to Wake Forest University to obtain her Master's and Juris Doctorate.

Not only was Chelsie gorgeous, but she was also a bright and successful lawyer. She worked at the Poyner Spruill Law Firm as an associate, with her practice concentrated in complex civil litigation. According to the firm's website, Chelsie's job required her to represent clients in federal and state cases relating to many business disputes. She also represented municipalities in local government matters, including extensive and complex reviews of policies and procedures for programs funded by grants for the federal government.

Over the years, Chelsie volunteered for several positions in her community. She served as one of the members of the Board of Directors of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas. She was also an active member at Dress for Success Charlotte, Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts & Culture, and the Mecklenburg County Bar.

Chelsie Kryst also made several TV appearances, including being a panellist on Black Girl Beauty and a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show and Live With Kelly and Ryan. She also appeared as Miss USA in Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick's Colin in Black and White. Additionally, Chelsie also modelled for Express and served as an ambassador for the retail company.

