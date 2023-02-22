Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran to go on floors this August; read details

    Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the renowned actor-filmmaker duo, are reportedly set to start shooting for their ambitious project L2: Empuraan very soon.

    Mohanlal, the Malayalam superstar, has planned to go for a complete track change in his illustrious acting career, with some exciting film projects in his kitty. The veteran actor recently wrapped up the Rajasthan schedule of his upcoming film Malaikottai Valiban, helmed by the acclaimed filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery.

    After wrapping up his current commitments, Mohanlal, is set to reunite with actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran for the third time for the highly anticipated political thriller L2: Empuraan.

    According to reports, Mohanlal has made a decision in his career for L2: Empuraan touted to be a mega-budget venture. For the first time in his illustrious acting career, the superstar will be planning to focus on only one project at a time. As a result, Mohanlal will not commit to any new projects before he wraps up the shooting of Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming directorial venture.

    The reports suggest that he has given a call sheet of over six months for the much-awaited film, a sequel to the actor-director duo's 2019-released blockbuster film, Lucifer.

    As per the latest updates, the Mohanlal starrer will go on floors by the first week of August 2023. The sources suggest that Prithviraj Sukumaran's direction team has completed the location hunt. They have finalized important shoot locations for the film. L2: Empuraan will have extensive pre-production schedule that will likely be wrapped up by mid-2023. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

    Interestingly, big portions of the highly-awaited actioner-thriller film would be shot in foreign locations, especially in Russia. The project will also have an extensive schedule at various places in Kerala and other major Indian cities like Mumbai and Hyderabad.

    Murali Gopy has penned the script for the project. Sujith Vasudev is the director of photography. The Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

