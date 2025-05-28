Nagarjuna's son Akhil Akkineni set to marry in June? Check here
Tollywood star Akhil Akkineni is reportedly tying the knot with Zainab Ravdjee on June 6, 2025, sparking major buzz among fans eager for official confirmation
Wedding excitement is in the air for Tollywood fans, as actor Akhil Akkineni—beloved star and scion of the renowned Akkineni family—is reportedly preparing to tie the knot with his fiancée, Zainab Ravdjee. The actor, known for maintaining a low profile when it comes to his personal life, surprised many with a quiet engagement last year. Now, reports suggest that the couple is all set to take their relationship to the next level.
While fans eagerly await an official confirmation, those familiar with Akhil’s private nature believe it’s likely the wedding might be revealed only after the ceremony, much like his discreet engagement.
Who is Zainab Ravdjee?
Zainab Ravdjee is well-acquainted with the limelight. The daughter of industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee, she has made a name for herself as both an artist and an entrepreneur. Raised in Hyderabad and currently based in Mumbai, she is recognized for her contemporary art exhibitions and her successful skincare label, OnceUponTheSkin.
Akhil’s Career and Upcoming Film ‘Lenin’
Even as wedding preparations appear to be underway, Akhil remains focused on his professional commitments. He is currently filming Lenin, a rural action drama directed by Murali Kishore Abburu. The film features Sreeleela as the female lead and is set against the backdrop of Rayalaseema. Industry insiders expect the movie to hit theatres in November 2025.
Wedding Date and Venue Rumors
According to sources close to the actor, June 6, 2025, has been chosen as the wedding date. Although the Akkineni family has yet to release an official statement, there are reports that wedding arrangements are already in progress. Some believe the ceremony will take place at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, while others speculate it could be a lavish destination wedding hosted at a palace in Rajasthan.
With anticipation growing by the day, fans are keeping their fingers crossed for a formal announcement—but knowing Akhil, it might just come after the celebrations are already underway.