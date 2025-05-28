Image Credit : Instagram

Wedding excitement is in the air for Tollywood fans, as actor Akhil Akkineni—beloved star and scion of the renowned Akkineni family—is reportedly preparing to tie the knot with his fiancée, Zainab Ravdjee. The actor, known for maintaining a low profile when it comes to his personal life, surprised many with a quiet engagement last year. Now, reports suggest that the couple is all set to take their relationship to the next level.

While fans eagerly await an official confirmation, those familiar with Akhil’s private nature believe it’s likely the wedding might be revealed only after the ceremony, much like his discreet engagement.