Abhishek Nigam breaks silence on if he called Sheezan Khan family after coming on board in Ali Baba

Abhishek Nigam is known for his strong performance in Hero: Gayab Mode On. He is the new Ali Baba by replacing Sheezan Khan in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. In a recent interview, Abhishek spilled beans on if he called Sheezan Khan family after joining the show.

Abhishek Nigam recently replaced Sheezan Khan in the popular show Ali Baba. The change in the cast comes as Khan is currently in judicial custody in connection with his co-star Tunisha Sharma death case. He has been accused of abetment to suicide by the late actress's mother.

In a recent interview with a leading entertainment portal, Abhishek got quipped if he spoke to Sheezan Khan sisters or family after he came on board for Ali Baba. The actor revealed that he did not. Since the situation was not favorable. But he also shared that the makers must have said the replacement news to the Khan family.

Abhishek said, "The situation was not favourable where I could speak to them. But I believe people who were in touch from the makers' side must have informed them. I was on a different side. I was looking at things from a different perspective. I had full trust in the makers. I was listening to them."

Giving details on what convinced him to join the show, Abhishek Nigam said, "My confidence was in the makers, on the people working so hard for the show, day and night. When after such a tragedy, they did not get demotivated. It automatically made me trust them too. Hats off to these people. When you have blessings from your elders, you take up the challenge."

Abhishek wrapped up the interview by saying everyone on Ali Baba sets still misses Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan. "We are always going to miss them. I have worked with them. Tunisha was a good artist. We will miss her always. It is sad that Tunisha is not among us anymore. But, definitely, her work and memories would get cherished. But, everyone misses them."

