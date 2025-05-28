TV actress Dipika Kakar diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer? Read
TV actress Dipika Kakar reveals her second-stage liver cancer diagnosis and asks for prayers. Fellow celebrities offer support and encouragement during this challenging time
TV actress Dipika Kakar, known for her role as Simar, recently shared news about a tumor in her liver, about the size of a tennis ball, which was expected to be surgically removed. However, recent updates reveal a more concerning diagnosis: second-stage liver cancer. Dipika shared this news herself on Instagram, prompting an outpouring of support and prayers from fellow TV celebrities.
Dipika Kakar's Instagram Post
Dipika shared her diagnosis and the difficult time she's facing on Instagram. She asked fans for prayers and expressed her determination to fight the disease. Her post reads: “As you all know, the past few weeks have been very difficult and painful for us. I was experiencing pain in my upper abdomen, so we went to the hospital. Then we found out that there's a tennis ball-sized tumor in my liver. We also got it checked. Now it's confirmed that it's second-stage malignant, meaning cancer. We've faced very difficult times. I'm positive and ready to face this with all my strength. Inshallah, I'll recover soon and get through this. My whole family is with me. I also have all your love and many prayers. Please pray for me. Dipika.”
TV Celebrities Offer Support to Dipika Kakar
As news of Dipika's liver cancer diagnosis spread, TV celebrities rallied to offer their support. Celebrities are continuously commenting on Dipika's post. Gaurav Khanna wrote: "Dipika, stay strong. You are in all our prayers. You will definitely beat this. Never lose hope." Rajiv Adatia said: "Always with you Dipika, you are a strong girl and a fighter! You will be fine! Sending you lots of love and strength." Gauahar Khan said: "All my prayers for Dipika. May Allah grant you health. And give you a long life, Amen." Bigg Boss Marathi 1 winner Megha Dhade said: "Nothing will happen to you Dipi, I just know that you are very good and God tests good people, but nothing bad can happen to them. We are all praying for you, Bappa bless you. You will get well soon, don't panic at all.. we love you." Avika Gor said: "Praying for your speedy recovery Didi." Similarly, other celebrities also prayed for Dipika and encouraged her.
Dipika Kakar's Abdominal Pain
Dipika Kakar had been experiencing abdominal pain for quite some time. Her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, shared this information on his YouTube channel. He explained that Dipika had been in pain for a while and had consulted their family doctor. After some tests, a CT scan revealed the tumor in her liver, the size of a tennis ball. Dipika was scheduled for surgery, but it was postponed due to fever and the flu.