TV Celebrities Offer Support to Dipika Kakar

As news of Dipika's liver cancer diagnosis spread, TV celebrities rallied to offer their support. Celebrities are continuously commenting on Dipika's post. Gaurav Khanna wrote: "Dipika, stay strong. You are in all our prayers. You will definitely beat this. Never lose hope." Rajiv Adatia said: "Always with you Dipika, you are a strong girl and a fighter! You will be fine! Sending you lots of love and strength." Gauahar Khan said: "All my prayers for Dipika. May Allah grant you health. And give you a long life, Amen." Bigg Boss Marathi 1 winner Megha Dhade said: "Nothing will happen to you Dipi, I just know that you are very good and God tests good people, but nothing bad can happen to them. We are all praying for you, Bappa bless you. You will get well soon, don't panic at all.. we love you." Avika Gor said: "Praying for your speedy recovery Didi." Similarly, other celebrities also prayed for Dipika and encouraged her.