Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mohanlal, Priyadarshan to reunite in upcoming Malayalam film "Haram"

    Malayalam actor Mohanlal and Priyadarshan is coming back with a new project next year, and the title of the movie is "Haram." Malayalam singer MG Sreekumar shared this exciting news along with a caricature featuring Priyadarshan and Mohanlal.

    Mohanlal, Priyadarshan to reunite in upcoming Malayalam film "Haram" rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 24, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

    The iconic collaboration between Malayalam cinema's dynamic duo, Mohanlal and Priyadarshan, has been the driving force behind numerous blockbuster movies and memorable characters. This renowned partnership kicked off with the film "Poochakkoru Mookkuthi" and has left an indelible mark on the industry. There are films that audiences watch again and again even today.

    As per the latest reports, the duo is coming back with a new project next year, and the title of the movie is "Haram." Malayalam singer MG Sreekumar shared this exciting news along with a caricature featuring Priyadarshan and Mohanlal.

     

    This announcement has generated buzz on social media, with fans eagerly anticipating details about MG Sreekumar's role in the film.  The questions are whether he is an actor, a music director or a producer. More information regarding his role is expected to be clarified in the days ahead.

    Also, there's a buzz in the social media that this project may mark Priyadarshan's 100th directorial venture, adding even more significance to this collaboration.

    Meanwhile, Mohanlal is currently engaged in the shooting of Jeethu Joseph's "Neer." Additionally, fans can look forward to Mohanlal's upcoming releases, including Malaikottai Vaaliban, Barroz, Vrishabha, and Ram. "Malaikottai Vaaliban" is set to hit theatres on January 25, 2024, while "Barroz" is expected to be a Christmas release this year.

    Last Updated Sep 24, 2023, 10:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's dreamy wedding unveiled: Jaimala, Vidai, and More! RBA

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's dreamy wedding unveiled: Jaimala, Vidai, and More!

    Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant? Why is the actress avoiding spotlight? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Why is the actress avoiding spotlight? Here's what we know

    Youtuber Fidias demonstrates 'How to get inside Bengaluru metro for free', gets criticised by his fans vkp

    Youtuber Fidias demonstrates ‘How to get inside Bengaluru metro for free’, gets criticised by his fans

    Animal Rashmika Mandanna as 'Geetanjali' slays in new poster; teaser to release on THIS date ATG

    Animal: Rashmika Mandanna as 'Geetanjali' slays in new poster; teaser to release on THIS date

    Parineeti Raghav Wedding: Know bride and groom's educational qualifications and more ATG

    Parineeti, Raghav Wedding: Know bride and groom's educational qualifications and more

    Recent Stories

    Lucknow to host Army Day 2024 parade in line with new annual venue policy AJR

    Lucknow to host Army Day 2024 parade in line with new annual venue policy

    WATCH Brave woman's daring snake rescue in Kolhapur store amazes internet users; video goes viral snt

    WATCH: Brave woman's daring snake rescue in Kolhapur store amazes internet users; video goes viral

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's dreamy wedding unveiled: Jaimala, Vidai, and More! RBA

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's dreamy wedding unveiled: Jaimala, Vidai, and More!

    Why should techbros have all the fun Bengaluru auto driver goes viral for using office chair while driving snt

    'Why should techbros have all the fun?': Bengaluru auto driver goes viral for using office chair while driving

    Controversial banners spark India-Canada row: Gurdwara faces removal ultimatum WATCH AJR

    Controversial banners spark India-Canada row: Gurdwara faces removal ultimatum | WATCH

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon