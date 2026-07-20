Kamal Haasan hailed Mammootty for his 4th National Award win, breaking his record. Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan shared Best Actor, Yami Gautam won Best Actress. Haasan also congratulated his 'Kalki 2898 AD' team on their win at the 72nd awards.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan extended his warm greetings to superstar Mammootty on winning the prestigious National Award. In an X post, Kamal Haasan congratulated him, noting how Mammootty has taken over his record by winning his fourth National Award.

"My dear @mammukka, Congratulations on your fourth National Award. You once promised me you would overtake me in the number of National Awards. As always, you are a man of your word! Here's to many more accolades, my friend. Congratulations as well to all the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards," Haasan wrote. My dear @mammukka, Congratulations on your fourth National Award. You once promised me you would overtake me in the number of National Awards. As always, you are a man of your word! Here's to many more accolades, my friend. Congratulations as well to all the winners of the… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 18, 2026

Kamal Haasan also congratulated the team of his film 'Kalki 2898 AD' for the National Award honour. "Special congratulations to @Nagashwin7 @vyjayanthifilms and entire #Kalki2898AD family. Indian cinema is richer because of your excellence," he added.

72nd National Film Awards Winners Announced

The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards were announced by Feature Film Jury Chairperson Jayaraj, Non-Feature Film Jury Chairperson Aseem Sinha and Best Writing on Cinema Jury Chairperson A. Chandrasekhar. They were joined by Dr. Ajay Nagabhushan M.N., Joint Secretary (Films), and Dhirendra Ojha, Principal Director General of the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Top Acting Honours

Actor Yami Gautam won the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for 'Article 370', while Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan shared the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for their films 'Bramayugam' and 'Chandu Champion', respectively.

Other Major Winners

'Veer Savarkar', while films like 'Kalki 2898 AD', 'Amaran', 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', 'Stree 2', also bagged major honours, reflecting the diversity and excellence of Indian cinema, as per the press release shared by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

Rajkumar Periasamy was honoured with the Best Director award for Amaran. Srikanth, starring Rajkummar Rao and directed by Tushar Hiranandani, was named Best Hindi Film, while Mithya won Best Kannada Film.

Technical honours included Shashwat Sachdev for Best Music Direction (Songs) for Article 370, G.V. Prakash Kumar for Best Background Score for Amaran, Manas Choudhary for Best Sound Design (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3), R. Kalaivannan for Best Editing (Amaran), and Deepali Noor and Sheetal Sharma for Best Costume Design (Pushpa 2: The Rule).

(ANI)