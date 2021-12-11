  • Facebook
    MK Stalin at AR Rahman's niece, Tamil star Rahman's daughter's Rushda wedding in Chennai (Pictures)

    South actor Rahman's daughter Rushda tied the knot with Altaf Nawad in Chennai on December 09, attended by MK Stalin and many more.

    MK Stalin at AR Rahman's niece, Tamil star Rahman's daughter's Rushda wedding in Chennai (Pictures)
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 11, 2021, 11:04 AM IST
    Bride Rushda Rahman, niece of AR Rahman and the daughter of Tamil actor Rahman, got married at a grand wedding held in Chennai. Rushda is related to AR Rahman's wife Saira Banu. Banu is the sister-in-law of Rushda’s father, who is veteran actor Rahman. Rushda's father Rahman is one of the most popular actors in the south who worked in films over the past three decades, over hundreds of movies in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. 

    Rahman is married to Meherunnisa, elder sister of Saira Banu. The wedding was attended by who's who of Chennai. The wedding was attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin too.

    A picture of MK Stalin with the newlywed couple is now going viral. Rushda posted a image with her husband, Altaf Nawad on Instagram saying, “9.12.21 Only love and gratitude. With All your blessings Mr and Mrs Althaf Navab #AlthafsinaRush."

    Talking about the father of the bride, Rahman started his filmy career in the 80s; he is also known by the screen names Raghuman and Raghu. He will soon be seen in the Bollywood film Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The film will hit the screens in December 2023.

    On the other hand, AR Rahman is busy with Mani Ratnam's film Ponniyin Selvan, which features big stars like Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu, R. Sarathkumar, R. Parthiban and Prakash Raj. The movie is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crore. Ponniyin Selvan is bankrolled by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.

