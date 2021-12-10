Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's 4th wedding anniversary: Here are 7 expensive things the couple own

Every year, on December 11, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrate their wedding anniversary; this year it will be their 4th one. So let us look at the 7 most expensive things owned by the power couple



Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will be celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary on December 11. Their fans gave them a cute nickname Virushka; both are like a match made in heaven. In 2017, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma officially tied the knot in a private ceremony in Florence, Tuscany in Italy. Today we will talk about the 7 most expensive things owned by the couple.

Rs 34 crore house in Mumbai: After marriage, the couple lives is a luxurious residence in an ultra-expensive 7,171 square feet pad in Mumbai is worth Rs 34 crore. The house has a private terrace, a garden area, and a gym, on the 35th floor of Tower C of the residential project by Omkar Realtors & Developers. Anushka Sharma also owns a 3BHK flat in a Yari Road Building in Andheri worth Rs Rs 4 crores



Virat Kohli's Cosmograph Daytona Rainbow Everose Gold is one of the most expensive items in his watch collection. It is one of the most-expensive watches by Rolex. Virat has often flaunted his Daytona Rainbow Everose Gold, which has an approximate price of INR 87 lakh.



Anushka Sharma's Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography is one of the luxurious SUV in the world, and many said that it is more comfortable than a limousine. Anushka bought it in 2018 for over Rs 4 crore.



Virat Kolhi's Bentley Continental Flying Spur, which is around INR 3.40 to INR 4.6 crores, is also one of the couple's most expensive items. Kohli was once spotted in the car with his wife and daughter during their hospital visit this year. FYI: the car is powered by a 6.0 litre and W12 engine.



Virat's Rs 1.10 crore Audi RS5 Coupe is powered by a 2.9-litre TFSI V6 twin-turbo engine and gives a maximum output of 444bhp power and 600Nm of torque. Also Read: Virat Kohli shares romantic photo, Anushka Sharma gives funny reply



According to report, Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz office in Lokhandwala, Mumbai that she runs with her brother Karnesh Sharma, costs around Rs 4.5 crore.

