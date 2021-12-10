  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's 4th wedding anniversary: Here are 7 expensive things the couple own

    First Published Dec 10, 2021, 7:27 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Every year, on December 11, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrate their wedding anniversary; this year it will be their 4th one. So let us look at the 7 most expensive things owned by the power couple
     

    Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's 4th wedding anniversary: Here are 7 expensive things the couple own RCB

    Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will be celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary on December 11. Their fans gave them a cute nickname Virushka; both are like a match made in heaven. In 2017, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma officially tied the knot in a private ceremony in Florence, Tuscany in Italy. Today we will talk about the 7 most expensive things owned by the couple.

    Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's 4th wedding anniversary: Here are 7 expensive things the couple own RCB

    Rs 34 crore house in Mumbai:  After marriage, the couple lives is a luxurious residence in an ultra-expensive 7,171 square feet pad in Mumbai is worth Rs 34 crore. The house has a private terrace, a garden area, and a gym, on the 35th floor of Tower C of the residential project by Omkar Realtors & Developers. Anushka Sharma also owns a 3BHK flat in a Yari Road Building in Andheri worth Rs Rs 4 crores
     

    Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's 4th wedding anniversary: Here are 7 expensive things the couple own RCB

    Virat Kohli's Cosmograph Daytona Rainbow Everose Gold is one of the most expensive items in his watch collection. It is one of the most-expensive watches by Rolex. Virat has often flaunted his Daytona Rainbow Everose Gold, which has an approximate price of INR 87 lakh. 
     

    Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's 4th wedding anniversary: Here are 7 expensive things the couple own RCB

    Anushka Sharma's Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography is one of the luxurious SUV in the world, and many said that it is more comfortable than a limousine. Anushka bought it in 2018 for over Rs 4 crore.
     

    Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's 4th wedding anniversary: Here are 7 expensive things the couple own RCB

    Virat Kolhi's Bentley Continental Flying Spur, which is around INR 3.40 to INR 4.6 crores, is also one of the couple's most expensive items. Kohli was once spotted in the car with his wife and daughter during their hospital visit this year. FYI: the car is powered by a 6.0 litre and W12 engine.
     

    Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's 4th wedding anniversary: Here are 7 expensive things the couple own RCB

    Virat's Rs 1.10 crore Audi RS5 Coupe is powered by a 2.9-litre TFSI V6 twin-turbo engine and gives a maximum output of 444bhp power and 600Nm of torque. Also Read: Virat Kohli shares romantic photo, Anushka Sharma gives funny reply
     

    Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's 4th wedding anniversary: Here are 7 expensive things the couple own RCB

    According to report, Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz office in Lokhandwala, Mumbai that she runs with her brother Karnesh Sharma, costs around Rs 4.5 crore.
     

    Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's 4th wedding anniversary: Here are 7 expensive things the couple own RCB

    Virat's Delhi house, located in DLF Phase 1, Gurugram, which is designed by Confluence is worth Rs 80 crore. According to the news, it is a big-luxurious bungalow where they spend time when the Kolhi family is in the capital. ALSO SEE: Anushka Sharma’s sun-kissed photograph got THIS reaction from Virat Kohli

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SS Rajamouli's RRR trailer sets massive record on social media; check out scj

    SS Rajamouli's RRR trailer sets massive record on social media; check out

    Jennifer Aniston has opened on shooting Friends Reunion THIS is what she has to say about filming it drb

    Jennifer Aniston has opened up on shooting ‘Friends Reunion’; THIS is what she has to say about filming it

    Mumbai drugs case: Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan moves Bombay HC seeking modification in bail conditions-dnm

    Mumbai drugs case: Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan moves Bombay HC seeking modification in bail conditions

    Urvashi Rautela meets ex-Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu; gifts him Bhagavad Gita drb

    Urvashi Rautela meets ex-Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu; gifts him Bhagavad Gita

    Ranbir Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone Ranveer and more to attend Mukesh Ambani grandson 1st birthday RCB

    Ranbir, Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, Ranveer and more to attend Mukesh Ambani’s grandson’s 1st birthday?

    Recent Stories

    SS Rajamouli's RRR trailer sets massive record on social media; check out scj

    SS Rajamouli's RRR trailer sets massive record on social media; check out

    India happy to share its expertise in holding free, fair elections: PM Modi at Joe Biden-hosted summit-dnm

    India happy to share its expertise in holding free, fair elections: PM Modi at Joe Biden-hosted summit

    Jennifer Aniston has opened on shooting Friends Reunion THIS is what she has to say about filming it drb

    Jennifer Aniston has opened up on shooting ‘Friends Reunion’; THIS is what she has to say about filming it

    In Pics: UFC legend Conor McGregor shows off brick wall body transformation ahead of return-ayh

    In Pics: UFC legend Conor McGregor shows off ‘brick wall’ body transformation ahead of return

    Mumbai drugs case: Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan moves Bombay HC seeking modification in bail conditions-dnm

    Mumbai drugs case: Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan moves Bombay HC seeking modification in bail conditions

    Recent Videos

    A school teacher's tribute in blood for General Bipin Rawat

    A school teacher's tribute in blood for General Bipin Rawat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 23): Mumbai City survives Jamshedpur FC test to win 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 23): Mumbai City survives Jamshedpur FC test to win 4-2

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: We want impact from every player that comes off the bench - Des Buckingham on Mumbai City's win over Jamshedpur FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: We want impact from every player that comes off the bench - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025

    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025

    Video Icon
    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath-ycb

    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath

    Video Icon