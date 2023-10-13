Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mission Raniganj: Akshay Kumar starrer earns Oscar submission, READ details

    Mission Raniganj, produced by Pooja Entertainement and directed by Tinu Suresh Desai is a film about a real-life coal mine accident and its rescue mission. It was released in theatres on October 6th.

    Mission Raniganj: Akshay Kumar starrer earns Oscar submissions, READ details SHG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 13, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

    Mission Raniganj, produced by Pooja Entertainement, has garnered a lot of positive reviews from everywhere. On National Cinema Day, it became the top choice for the audience, and the theaters are packed with people who want to see it. Because of all this love and success, the creators of the film have taken a clever step by submitting it to the Oscars on their own.
    The creators of "Mission Raniganj" appear to have complete ownership of the film due to its highly motivating story. To make sure of this, they have now personally entered the film for consideration at the Oscars. This is a clever and important decision because "Mission Raniganj" tells a real story about people, particularly coal miners who were in a very tough situation and were saved thanks to the brave actions of a hero named Jaswant Singh Gill.
    Made by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, this movie is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai with music from Jjust Music. It aims to show the story of a coal mine accident that had a big impact not only in our country but all around the world. The movie tells the story of the rescue team, led by Jaswant Singh Gill, and it promises to provide a remarkable movie experience. It's currently playing in theaters.

    ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki to be postponed? Avoids clashing with Prabhas' Salaar? Here's what we know
     

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2023, 12:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Sitaare Zameen Par': Aamir Khan confirms heroine for the film, details here RKK

    'Sitaare Zameen Par': Aamir Khan confirms heroine for the film, details here

    Mahalaya 2023: Date, History, Significance, and Celebrations ATG

    Mahalaya 2023: Date, History, Significance, and Celebrations

    Leo REVIEW out Thalapathy Vijay action thriller is intensely raw and violent read in details RBA

    Leo REVIEW out: Thalapathy Vijay's action thriller is ‘intensely raw and violent’; read in details

    Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki to be postponed? Avoids clashing with Prabhas' Salaar? Here's what we know ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki to be postponed? Avoids clashing with Prabhas' Salaar? Here's what we know

    Veere Di Wedding 2: Rhea Kapoor confirms; promises unique take on women empowerment ATG

    Veere Di Wedding 2: Rhea Kapoor confirms; promises unique take on women empowerment

    Recent Stories

    Friday the 13th: 7 scary movies to watch TONIGHT RBA EAI

    Friday the 13th: 7 scary movies to watch TONIGHT

    Bengaluru metro clocks 7 lakh passengers in one day post Purple Line expansion vkp

    Bengaluru metro clocks 7 lakh passengers in one day post Purple Line expansion

    Fear No More: Conquering Paraskevidekatriaphobia on Friday the 13th snt eai

    Fear No More: Conquering Paraskevidekatriaphobia on Friday the 13th

    TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu gets anticipatory bail in Angallu 307 case AJR

    BREAKING: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu gets anticipatory bail in Angallu 307 case

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Third umpire's Marcus Stoinis decision in SA clash prompts Australia to seek clarification osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Third umpire's Marcus Stoinis decision in SA clash prompts Australia to seek clarification

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon