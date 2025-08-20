Manika Vishwakarma from Rajasthan won Miss Universe India 2025, citing Sushmita Sen and her mother as role models

Rajasthan's Manika Vishwakarma, who was crowned Miss Universe India 2025, said that former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen and her mother are her two role models in life.

The grand finale of the Miss Universe India pageant was held in Jaipur on August 18, where Manika was crowned by Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha, taking over the title from last year's winner.

After winning the show, Vishwakarma shared that she has two role models in her life, who helped her to win the Miss Universe India crown in Jaipur.

While speaking to ANI after her victory, Manika stated, "I have two role models in my life. First is Sushmita Sen, second is my mother. I think both of these ladies are the reason I have always known Sushmita Sen as someone who not only says something, but also does it. From her Miss Universe journey to her life journey, every single word that she said, she has meant it and she has proved it, till now," she said.

Apart from the Bollywood actress, she also credited her mother for instilling in her the values of integrity and action.

"And same as with my mother, she has taught me that quality, that you don't just speak, you also act upon it, you also say it and you become the embodiment of it so that people know that a person is not just about what they say, but how strong we are as humans," Vishwakarma added.

As for her future, the Miss Universe India 2025 said she aims to explore diverse opportunities that come her way.

"I want to explore all the possibilities that come with it and not just go in one direction, but show people how much more can come with pageants to your life," she said.

Vishwakarma will represent India at the 74th Miss Universe pageant scheduled to be held in Thailand later this year.

Manika is originally from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan. She was also crowned the Miss Universe Rajasthan 2024.