Entertainment
Sushmita Sen has been linked with several prominent personalities. She dated model Rohman Shawl for a long time but separated in 2021.
In 2022, Sushmita Sen's name was also linked with former IPL chairman Lalit Modi. Lalit Modi made the relationship official by sharing romantic pictures.
However, they soon separated. In an interview with Mid-Day in 2023, Sushmita described this relationship as 'just another phase'.
Sushmita Sen is not getting married despite being in several relationships. It's not that she doesn't want to get married. The actress said in an interview that she wants to.
Glamorous and talented actress Sen says that choosing the right life partner is most important. I also want to marry, but someone worthy of marriage should be found!
Sushmita says that there is a heart connection in a very romantic way. The matter should reach the heart, then we will get married. Marriage should be done when hearts connect.
Sushmita has called marriage an emotional connection. Marriage should not be just for social bonding but should be connected with emotion. Both should respect and love each other.
[PHOTOS] Sanya Malhotra inspired 6 saree looks for party
Shahid Kapoor Birthday: Net worth, assets of the 'Deva' actor; Check
Divya Bharti Birthday: 9 unfinished films completed by other actresses
YRKKH Spoiler: Armaan to chose THIS person over Abhira? Read on