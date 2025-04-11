user
user icon

(PHOTOS) Sushmita Sen's ex sister-in-law Charu Asopa leaves Mumbai amid financial crunch

Actress Charu Asopa recently revealed she left Mumbai due to financial struggles. She has now shared pictures from her train journey to Bikaner, Rajasthan, where she is living with her parents

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Updated: Apr 11, 2025, 10:56 AM IST

A day after revealing that she had left Mumbai due to financial difficulties, actress Charu Asopa shared a new update on her Instagram. She posted a few pictures from her train journey while traveling from Mumbai to her hometown, Bikaner, in Rajasthan. The pictures showed her spending quality time with her daughter, Ziana.

In the caption accompanying her post, Charu expressed that she was beginning a new chapter in her life.

article_image2

On Thursday, a video of Charu selling salwar kameez and sarees online surfaced on social media, drawing mixed reactions. While some supported her, others questioned her financial situation. Following the circulation of the video, Charu confirmed that she had left Mumbai due to financial challenges.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she revealed that she had moved to her hometown, Bikaner, and had been staying with her parents for over a month. She explained that living in Mumbai was expensive, with her monthly expenses, including rent, reaching around ₹1 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh. Managing these costs was not easy, she admitted. Additionally, she shared that she did not want to leave her daughter, Ziana, alone with a nanny while she was busy shooting in Naigaon, Mumbai, as it had become extremely difficult to handle. Moving back home and starting something of her own was a well-thought-out decision rather than an impulsive one.

ALSO READ: 'Jaat' movie: 6 action scenes from Sunny Deol starrer that will blow your mind


article_image3

Charu was previously married to Rajeev Sen, the brother of actress Sushmita Sen. The couple tied the knot in June 2019 and welcomed their daughter, Ziana, in 2021. However, they officially parted ways on June 8, 2023. Despite their separation, Charu and Rajeev continue to co-parent their daughter.

