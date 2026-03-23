Mira Sorvino says the lasting success of 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion' makes her feel 'like a rock star'. She's amazed by its evergreen appeal and fan devotion, and confirms a sequel is now in development with the original cast.

An 'Evergreen' Legacy

Actor Mira Sorvino has opened up about the lasting cultural impact of her 1997 film 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion', saying its continued popularity leaves her feeling "like a rock star," according to People.

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Speaking on Sophia Bush's Work in Progress podcast, Sorvino described the film as "evergreen" and expressed surprise at the overwhelming response it still receives from audiences. Recalling a screening event, she said, "We walk on the stage and we got like a five-minute standing ovation... I was like, 'This is what it feels like to be a rock star'--like what is happening? Like, I am not Eddie Vedder." The 58-year-old actor noted that she remains amazed at how deeply the film resonates with fans even decades after its release, according to People. "I'm continuously amazed at how much this movie has meant to people in their lives," she said.

Fan Interactions and Tributes

Sorvino also shared anecdotes about fan interactions, including people getting tattoos inspired by the film and recreating iconic dance sequences at their weddings. "A lot of people have Romy and Michelle tattoos... and a lot of people do the dance in their wedding," she added, according to People.

Sequel in Development

The film, which also starred Lisa Kudrow, follows two women who pretend to be successful while attending their high school reunion. Meanwhile, Sorvino confirmed that a sequel to the film is currently in development with 20th Century Studios.

She revealed that most of the original cast is expected to return, subject to final agreements. "Almost every single character from the original that was important is coming back," she said, according to People. (ANI)