Miley Cyrus, Timothee Chalamet, Demi Moore and Shaquille O'Neal are all set to be honoured with the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame 2026.
The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced a slate of 35 famed individuals who will receive their own stars on Wednesday, including Emily Blunt, Rachel McAdams, Gordan Ramsey, Rami Malek, Stanley Tucci and Angelique Kidjo, among others, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The selection of the honorees across five varying categories includes motion pictures, television, live theatre/live performance, recording and sports entertainment. Notably, O'Neal was the only member inducted into the class of 2026 from the latter division.
"We are honoured to welcome you to the Walk of Fame Class of 2026," the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce wrote on Instagram, as per the outlet.
After the announcement, Cyrus took to social media to share her excitement for the news, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
"When I first came to LA from Nashville as a little girl, my family would stay at a hotel on Hollywood Blvd, and I would go on late night walks with my dad when no one would recognize him," she wrote. "To now be cemented on this legendary boulevard, surrounded by the icons who inspired me, feels like a dream. This moment will live forever, thank you to everyone in my life who made it possible. I am grateful to share this star with you."
Check out the Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2026 list.
Motion Pictures
Emily Blunt
Timothee Chalamet
Chris Columbus
Marion Cotillard
Keith David
Rami Malek
Rachel McAdams
Demi Moore
Franco Nero
Deepika Padukone
Molly Ringwald
Stanley Tucci
Carlo Ramboldi
Tony Scott
Television
Greg Daniels
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Lucero
Chef Gordon Ramsay
Melody Thomas Scott
Robin Roberts
George Stephanopoulos
Bradley Whitford
Noah Wyle
Live Theatre/Live Performance
Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias
Lea Salonga
Recording
Air Supply
Bone Thugs 'N Harmony
Paulinho Da Costa
The Clark Sisters
Miley Cyrus
Josh Groban
Grupo Intocable
Angelique Kidjo
Lyle Lovett
Sports Entertainment
Shaquille O'Neal
