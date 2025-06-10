Deepika Padukone and her father Prakash Padukone launch the Padukone School of Badminton (PSB), aiming to promote the sport nationwide while celebrating Prakash's lifelong dedication to badminton

Actress Deepika Padukone and her father, renowned badminton champion Prakash Padukone, have jointly launched the Padukone School of Badminton (PSB), an initiative aimed at promoting the sport across India. The announcement coincided with Prakash Padukone’s birthday, which Deepika marked by sharing an affectionate photo with her father on Instagram.

In her post, Deepika revealed that growing up with the sport had a profound impact on her life—shaping her physically, mentally, and emotionally. She shared that with PSB, their vision is to make badminton accessible to individuals from all walks of life. The aim is to nurture a generation that values health, discipline, and inspiration through sport.

She also paid tribute to her father’s unwavering devotion to badminton, mentioning that even at the age of 70, his life continues to revolve around the game. She expressed that the family is fully dedicated to transforming his lifelong passion into a reality by making badminton universally available.

Actor Ranveer Singh, Deepika’s husband, responded to her heartfelt post by commenting with a smiling emoji and a red heart, reflecting his support and love.

The Padukone School of Badminton is set to open 75 grassroots coaching centres in its first year, covering 18 cities including Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Jaipur, Pune, Nashik, Mysuru, Panipat, Dehradun, Udaipur, Coimbatore, Sangli, and Surat. The school aims to expand to 100 centres by the end of the year, with a longer-term goal of establishing 250 centres in the next three years.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone is preparing for her upcoming role alongside Allu Arjun in director Atlee’s forthcoming film, currently titled AA22xA6. A recently released video by the production team welcomed Deepika to the project, showing her engaged in script discussions with Atlee and gearing up on set. The video hints that Deepika will be portraying a powerful, action-packed character. The team described her as a "queen" ready to "conquer," setting high expectations for her role in the film.