Football GOAT Lionel Messi stars alongside Tom Holland in a new promotional video for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'. The clip features Messi searching for his idol, Spider-Man, before the two embark on an action-packed, city-swinging adventure.

Messi and Spider-Man Team Up in New Promo

Tuesday evening brought together football and cinema fans as 'GOAT' Lionel Messi appeared alongside actor Tom Holland in a new promotional asset for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. In the video, Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland, is seen reacting with excitement as football legend Lionel Messi walks into a coffee shop. "You're Messi?" Parker asks excitedly. "Yeah, he knows," the cafe owner replies casually, showing little interest. A puzzled Messi then takes out his smartphone and reveals that he is using a tracking app to search for his idol, Spider-Man. In no time, Parker then disappears and steps back into a room as Spider-Man. The two then embark on an action-packed adventure, swinging through the city's skyline together in a fun promotional sequence.

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Check out the fun video here. Who’s got next?#SpiderManBrandNewDay is in theatres July 31. Get tickets now. https://t.co/Gm9mNYmuub pic.twitter.com/uiQOtcBElX — Spider-Man Movie (@SpiderManMovie) June 30, 2026

Fans could not keep calm seeing this crossover. "I am crying," a social media user wrote. "Crazyy," another user commented.

Messi's Record-Breaking World Cup Campaign

The crossover comes at a significant moment for both stars, with Messi enjoying another stellar FIFA World Cup campaign for Argentina and Holland gearing up for the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Messi's record-breaking streak began with a hat-trick against Algeria in Argentina's opening Group J fixture before he followed it up with a brace against Austria. The goal against Jordan extended his unprecedented scoring sequence to seven successive World Cup appearances.

The strike also took Messi's tally to 19 FIFA World Cup goals, further extending his record as Argentina's all-time leading scorer in the tournament. He is the leading goal-scorer in the tournament with six goals after the end of the group stage.

Notably, Messi also made history by becoming the first player to reach the knockout stage in six consecutive FIFA World Cups (2006-2026), according to 433's X handle. (ANI)