What is ‘The Curse of Titanic’ ? Is it REAL? Know about numerous deaths and legends surrounding Titanic

People have been questioning whether 'The Curse of Titanic' is true after the countless deaths associated with the Titanic. The tales of the passengers on the iconic sunken history have made up ‘The Curse of Titanic’. This legend has also led to the mystery around the ship's sinking.

The Titanic's sinking remains one of the most tragic catastrophes to this day, killing hundreds of people on board. Numerous documentaries were created on the Titanic's sinking, and the film of the same name is still one of the biggest-grossing classic films today. This has contributed to the Titanic mythology becoming extremely genuine. 'The Curse of Titanic' is based on the accounts of the passengers aboard the famed sunken ship. This narrative has also added to the mystery surrounding the ship's demise.

What is The Titanic's Curse?

The Titanic sank in the early hours of April 14 - 15, 1912, killing around 1500 people. This incident changed the course of maritime exploration and contemporary shipping. Aside from these, a few additional deaths are associated with the Titanic.

Publications indicated that eight employees perished while working on the Titanic in Belfast. A plaque in Belfast Harbour honours the five employees, Robert Murphy, Samuel Scott, James Dobbin, John Kelly, and William Clarke. However, at the time, occupational safety was unimportant, and fatalities on building sites were not uncommon.

Another Titanic tale is that fire broke out in the ship's coal tanks before the ship set sail. According to legend, this fire could not be doused before the Titanic set sail in the Atlantic Ocean. Some others even believe that the fire caused the sinking. This is because the fire compromised the ship's construction, which was further weakened after striking the iceberg.

It was also rumoured that the Titanic had an unlucky mummy on board. William T. Stead, a journalist on the ship, said that the unfortunate mummy was the tomb of Amun Re's priestess. According to legend, a British traveller once purchased it, but it proved unlucky for him and his family.

Titan submarine has gone missing

On Sunday (June 18), OceanGate Expeditions in the United States lost its submersible, Titan, in the North Atlantic. The five-man crew went out to examine the Titanic debris but lost touch with the surface soon after it sank.

As officials sought to find the vessel, it resulted in a huge rescue operation. After many days, the US Coast Guard uncovered wreckage from the 21-foot submarine and declared that the craft had collapsed.