    US leader Antony Blinken goes gaga over Diljit Dosanjh in front of PM Modi; here's how Punjabi singer reacts

    Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh expresses gratitude for shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon hosted for PM Modi, highlighting the influence of Indian culture and his global recognition--- by Amrita Ghosh

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 24, 2023, 1:11 PM IST

    During a luncheon hosted in Washington DC for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken took the opportunity to highlight the profound influence of Indian culture in the United States. He mentioned how India had become an integral part of their daily lives, citing various aspects that resonate with Americans. Among the references, Blinken acknowledged the love shared for Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh, who had captivated audiences at Coachella. 

    Blinken's words resonated with the audience: "Here in the US, India is a part of our daily lives. We enjoy our Jhumpa Lahiri novels over samosas. We laugh at the comedies of Mindy Kaling. We dance to the beats of Diljit at Coachella. And yes, Mr. Prime Minister, and I can say this from personal experience, we keep ourselves more or less fit and healthy doing yoga."

    Diljit Dosanjh's Reaction
    Shortly after Blinken's remark, Diljit Dosanjh took to Twitter to share a clip of the Secretary of State's address. He accompanied the video with Indian and American flag emojis, signifying the sense of unity and appreciation for the recognition he received. Although Dosanjh didn't provide a specific caption, his post conveyed profound gratitude for the acknowledgement from a top US leader.

    Historic Performance at Coachella
    Dosanjh's groundbreaking performance at Coachella marked a significant milestone for himself and the entire Punjabi music industry. Taking the stage by storm, the talented actor-singer delivered electrifying renditions of his hit tracks, including "Proper Patola," "Raat Di Gedi," "Born to Shine," "Jatt Da Pyaar," "Peaches," "Laembadgini," and more. The crowd witnessed American DJ Diplo himself grooving to the beats of Dosanjh's Punjabi songs, solidifying the artist's crossover appeal.

     

    Upcoming Projects for Diljit Dosanjh
    With his rising global popularity, Diljit Dosanjh is set to embark on new ventures that will further cement his place in the entertainment industry. One of his highly anticipated projects is the Netflix film "Chamkila," directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. The movie delves into the untold true story of Amar Singh Chamkila, Punjab's original rockstar of the masses. 

    Chamkila, who emerged from poverty, achieved immense popularity in the 80s with his powerful music, attracting numerous detractors along the way. Tragically, his life was cut short when he was assassinated at the young age of 27. Despite his untimely demise, Chamkila's music continues to inspire, and he is regarded as one of Punjab's greatest live-stage performers. The film, also featuring actress Parineeti Chopra, is scheduled to be released on Netflix in 2024, promising to captivate audiences with a compelling narrative and Dosanjh's exceptional acting skills.

    As Diljit Dosanjh's global recognition grows, he continues to break barriers and make strides in the entertainment industry. With his exceptional talent and dedication to his craft, he has become a source of inspiration for aspiring artists in India and worldwide. Dosanjh's inclusion in Coachella and the recognition he received from top US leaders further solidify his position as a trailblazer, bridging cultural gaps and showcasing the richness of Punjabi music on a global stage.

    A clip of the said video has also been shared by Diljit Dosanjh from his Instagram profile. Watch the video here:

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2023, 1:17 PM IST
