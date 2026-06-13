The Michael Jackson biopic 'Michael' has become the highest-grossing music biopic of all time, surpassing 'Bohemian Rhapsody' with a global box office of over $911.9 million. The film is also the highest-grossing biopic at the domestic box office.

'Michael' Smashes Box Office Records

The Michael Jackson biopic 'Michael' has become the highest-grossing music biopic of all time, overtaking Bohemian Rhapsody at the global box office, according to People.

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According to Deadline, the film has earned USD 911.9 million worldwide since its theatrical release on April 24, surpassing the lifetime global total of Bohemian Rhapsody, which earned USD 910.9 million.

The film had earlier overtaken the 2022 Elvis Presley biopic Elvis before moving past the Freddie Mercury-based Bohemian Rhapsody to claim the top spot among music biopics.

In addition to its worldwide success, Michael has also become the highest-grossing biopic ever at the domestic box office.

The film's latest achievement adds another milestone for producer Graham King, who also produced the Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody.

With the film continuing its theatrical run, another major box-office record could soon be within reach. Michael is now closing in on the USD 1 billion mark globally, a feat achieved earlier this month by The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which currently leads the worldwide box office rankings for 2026, according to People.

Star-Studded Cast and Production

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, Michael chronicles the life and career of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson. The project was developed with the support of several members of Jackson's family years after his death in 2009 at the age of 50.

The film stars Jaafar Jackson, the son of Michael Jackson's brother Jermaine Jackson, in the title role. Juliano Krue Valdi portrays a young Michael Jackson, according to People.

The supporting cast includes Colman Domingo as family patriarch Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Miles Teller as lawyer and manager John Branca, Laura Harrier as music executive Suzanne de Passe and Mike Myers as CBS Records executive Walter Yetnikoff.

Film's Narrative Focus

According to the film's official description, Michael offers an "honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated" music icon.

The story concludes in 1988, focusing on Jackson's rise to global superstardom and not covering the allegations that emerged in later years, according to People.

Michael is currently playing in theatres worldwide. (ANI)