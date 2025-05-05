Met Gala 2025: 5 strictest rules of the event; Check here
Each year, the Met Gala transforms New York City into the epicenter of fashion. While the public marvels at the spectacle, what unfolds beyond the cameras is guided by a meticulously enforced set of rules
Strict Food Restrictions for a Flawless Appearance
At the MET Gala, appearances are everything—including how guests look, smell, and present themselves during photos. As a result, the menu is curated with extreme care. Ingredients known to cause bad breath or visual discomfort, such as garlic, onions, and parsley, are strictly prohibited. Messy foods like bruschetta are also avoided to prevent wardrobe accidents or unflattering images.
No Phones, No Selfies—Privacy Comes First
Despite the celebrity-packed guest list, the inside of the MET Gala remains a private affair, thanks to a strict no-phone policy. Attendees are not allowed to film or post anything from the event, which includes private tours, performances, and the dinner. This ensures the exclusivity of the event and maintains its mystique.
Smoking Ban Inside the Museum
Even high-profile guests are subject to the MET Gala's no-smoking rule. This regulation is in place to protect the delicate fashion pieces on display and to maintain the venue’s atmosphere. TV personality curator Andrew Bolton once explained to Gayle King that smoking in the galleries is considered one of the worst offenses and could be a surefire way to avoid future invitations.
Assigned Seating—No Exceptions
Guests have no say in their seating arrangements, regardless of the ticket cost. The placement of attendees is meticulously planned, often starting as early as December. According to Ward Durrett, Vogue’s director of special projects, seating arrangements are made to foster social interactions and often keep couples apart. Past relationships and personal dynamics are taken into account to ensure a smooth evening.
High Standards for Entry and Attire
Entry into the MET Gala involves more than just an invitation—it also comes with a steep cost and a stringent approval process. Even celebrities must pay for their seats, with individual tickets costing $75,000 and full tables reaching $350,000. These funds go toward the preservation of the Metropolitan Museum’s fashion collection. In addition, Anna Wintour personally approves each outfit. Her approval is signified by the acronym “AWOK,” meaning “Anna Wintour Okay.”