Kim Kardashian turned heads at Met Gala 2025 in a bold leather look, despite an awkward moment when a security guard tripped on her gown.

American media personality Kim Kardashian rarely fails to wow fans with her Met Gala looks. This year, too, she made heads turn with her presence at the iconic fashion event.

On Monday (early Tuesday), she walked the blue carpet wearing a head-to-toe custom leather look by Chrome Hearts, which featured a backless crocodile-print corset top and low-dipping skirt.

Several clips and pictures from her Met Gala appearance went viral. However, one clip went viral for the wrong reasons.

In a video shared on TikTok by a bystander waiting outside of The Mark Hotel, the reality television star, 44, could be seen having an awkward moment with a security guard who accidentally tripped over the train of her dress. The clip shows the SKIMS founder looking back at the guard while holding out her hand to support him as he took a slight tumble, as per People.

Although Kardashian's wide-brim hat covered a portion of her face, she seemed to keep a stoic expression as she brushed off the blip with a flip of her hair.

Later in the night, Kardashian walked the carpet seemingly without a hitch, putting all of her focus into flaunting her Chrome Hearts leather two-piece, which featured a backless crocodile-print corset top and low-dipping skirt (and yes, she got an assist with the train inside)

This year's Met Gala theme was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," with the dress code being "Tailored for You." Kardashian's sisters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, attended too, dressed in Ferragamo and Givenchy, respectively.