Hailey-Justin Bieber’s marriage in trouble? Singer's recent hollowed-eye look fuels marital issue

Justin and Hailey Bieber's relationship has always been scrutinised. Sources say Justin's 'concerning' attitude has sparked breakup speculations. This is happening. Bieber's recent appearance raises concerns over marital issues with Hailey Bieber

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 1, 2025, 5:31 PM IST

Image: Instagram Fan Page

Justin and Hailey Bieber had their first child, Jack Blues, in August 2024. This modification appeared OK. On Wednesday, Justin Bieber appeared gruff and agitated in New York City, sparking internet conjecture. Netizens think Hailey Bieber's wedding speculations may explain her hollow-eyed face.

budget 2025
article_image2

Image: Instagram Fan Page

In his typical dishevelled style, the Baby singer wore a bright yellow sweater, loose cargo trousers, and fluffy slippers. According to Daily Mail, Justin Bieber turned heads in New York City by grasping his crotch while walking along a public sidewalk.

article_image3

Image: Instagram Fan Page

He wore a black baseball cap to his expensive SUV, which was around the corner. Hailey exited a Union Square building alone. The allegations escalated after Justin unfollowed Hailey on Instagram. Soon, he clarified, “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. Shit is getting suss out here,” on his Instagram stories, only to delete it soon. So, what is happening? Here is what reports suggest.

article_image4

Image: Instagram Fan Page

Have Justin and Hailey Bieber split?

A source told the Daily Mail that Hailey Bieber's pals worry about her due to Justin's 'bad conduct' This unconfirmed insider said Hailey and Justin struggled from the start. “She loves him madly, but he’s a loose cannon,” said the insider.

article_image5

Image: Getty Images

The source described another private event when the model's pals hoped their kid would improve everything. Apparently, their hopes evaporated. “When the baby was born, he was there for her, and she thought being a father would change him for the better, but it hasn't stuck,” the insider said.

article_image6

Image: Twitter

Justin's “dishevelled” appearance made sense when these allegations went viral. Justin's relationship with Selena Gomez has long fascinated the internet. Justin and Hailey's relationship is against the public's taste and under tight scrutiny, which might shatter the pair.

article_image7

Image: Instagram Fan Page

The relationship has remained strong, as Justin responded to the viral “tense” face with a broad smile on Instagram. This suggests the pair is doing well.

