Meghan Trainor's new album 'Toy With Me' was shaped by a 'weird deep dive internally'. She cancelled her tour to focus on her family and mental health, revealing she's in therapy and was recently diagnosed with ADHD.

Singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor has revealed that she experienced a "weird deep dive internally" during her last tour, saying the phase of personal struggle went on to shape her upcoming album 'Toy With Me', according to E! News.

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Days after announcing the cancellation of her 'Get in Girl' tour, the 32-year-old artist opened up about her experiences during an appearance on the Sorry We're Cyrus podcast. "Life goes up and down like this. And during this writing process, in the middle of my last tour, my life took a weird deep dive internally that I can't really talk about," Trainor said, as per the outlet.

While she refrained from sharing specific details, Trainor said she was going through a difficult phase at that time. "You never know what someone's going through. It's been a big part of this album. And it's tough that I don't want to discuss it because I don't want to blow up somebody's life over it, that's in my family, you know?" she added.

Album's Inspiration and Anthems

The Made You Look singer, who shares three children with husband Daryl Sabara, said many of the songs on her new album are inspired by personal experiences and emotional challenges. "A lot of these songs are written about a huge breakup that I witnessed. They're my best friend. And so, I wrote a lot of these songs for them," she said, according to E! News.

Trainor highlighted tracks such as 'Get In Girl' and 'Shimmer', calling them self-love and confidence-driven anthems. "It's for that person, but it's also for myself because every day, I'm really bad with my self-talk," she said. "I'm starting from scratch, like, every day. So I'm trying to boost myself up there too with this music."

Tour Cancellation and Family Priorities

Her remarks come shortly after she announced the cancellation of her tour, which was scheduled to begin on June 12 in Michigan. In an April 16 Instagram Story, Trainor said the decision was made after "a lot of reflection and some really tough conversations."

"Balancing the release of a new album, preparing for a nationwide tour, and welcoming our new baby girl to our growing family of five has just been more than I can take on right now," she said, adding, "I need to be home and present for each and all of them at this time."

"I needed this album," she added, "so I hope it helps people out there who need it."

Prioritising Mental Health

Despite the disappointment, Trainor emphasised the importance of prioritising mental health and wellbeing. "You have to take care of your mental health first," she told Us Weekly. "I'm on antidepressants. I'm in therapy every week. I was in couples therapy for a minute when we needed it... I just got diagnosed with ADHD. I'm testing my blood, poop, my everything, to make sure I'm at peak healthiness."

"I love asking for help," she added. "I'm like, 'How can I improve in every way?'

I can't do it all. I wish I could, and I can't," according to E! News.