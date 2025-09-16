Actress Meena became emotional recalling her late friend Soundarya’s tragic death on Jagapathi Babu’s talk show. She shared heartfelt memories, including a shocking incident she narrowly avoided, highlighting their close friendship.

The tragic death of actress Soundarya in 2004 continues to resonate across the South Indian film industry. She lost her life in a helicopter crash at just 32, leaving a profound void felt by actors and fans from Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil cinema alike. On a recent episode of Jagapathi Babu’s talk show, senior actress Meena, who began her career as a child artist and later shared the screen with Soundarya as a heroine, grew visibly emotional while recalling her late friend.

Emotional Moment Over Old Photograph

During the show, Jagapathi Babu showed Meena a photo of herself with Soundarya in police uniforms from the movie ‘Chilakapachcha Kapuram’. Seeing the photo, Meena’s emotions surfaced, and she shared her heartfelt memories of Soundarya.

"The competition between us was very healthy. Soundarya was a wonderful person and a close friend of mine. When I heard the news of her death, I broke out in a sweat. I could not recover from the shock. That day, I was actually supposed to go for a campaign with Soundarya. I was also called for it, but I do not like political and election campaigns, so I avoided it, saying I had a shoot. When I found out what had happened, I thought, 'Oh my God… I was supposed to go too,'" Meena recalled.

Shared Screen Space in Chilakapachcha Kapuram

Meena, Soundarya, and Jagapathi Babu had all acted together in the film Chilakapachcha Kapuram. The photograph brought back memories of their professional camaraderie and personal friendship, highlighting the bond between the two actresses despite being contemporaries in the industry.

Meena Opens Up About Personal Life

Besides remembering Soundarya, Meena also spoke about sensitive topics in the show, including rumors surrounding her husband’s death and speculations about her second marriage. She addressed the topics candidly, showing her willingness to clarify misconceptions in public.

Fans Moved by Meena’s Emotional Recollection

The episode has resonated with fans and industry insiders alike, who appreciated Meena’s honesty and her emotional tribute to Soundarya. Her recollections remind everyone of the enduring impact Soundarya had on the industry and the close friendships she formed during her career.