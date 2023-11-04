Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Matthew Perry Funeral: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer spotted

    Friends cast Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer arrive together for Matthew Perry's funeral service. A video was shared on social media showing the cast of Friends making their way to the funeral.

    Matthew Perry Funeral: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer spotted
    The "Friends" of Matthew Perry, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, attended his burial on Friday, November 3, in Los Angeles. October 28 was Matthew's death. He was best known for playing Chandler in the television series Friends. The actor, 54, was discovered dead in his hot tub. His untimely passing has shocked everyone. The Friends cast may be seen travelling to the funeral in a video that The Today Show posted.

    According to the video, David, Matt, Courteney, Jennifer, and Lisa were dressed for the event. The funeral was held in Los Angeles' Forest Lawn Memorial Park, which is next to the Friends sets, according to People. According to TMZ, there were just about 20 individuals present for the little burial. The cameras also saw Matthew's father, John Bennett Perry, stepfather, Keith Morrison, and mother, Suzanne Morrison, in addition to the cast of Friends.

    In response to Matthew's passing, the Friends cast sent a statement to People earlier this week. Their statement read: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. 
    We are a family,” “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

    Matthew’s family also has issued an official statement, saying that his fans and well-wishers “meant so much” to him. “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother,” the family said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

