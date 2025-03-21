user
user

'Snack break before we get to work': Bill Gates enjoys vada pav with Sachin Tendulkar; internet drools (WATCH)

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates shared an adorable moment with Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar on Instagram where the duo was seen sharing a vada pav, a popular Indian street food, while seated on a bench.

'Snack break before we get to work': Bill Gates enjoys vada pav with Sachin Tendulkar; internet drools (WATCH) shk
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 21, 2025, 10:45 AM IST

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates shared a video with Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, captioned "A snack break before we get to work," as per a video posted by Gates on Instagram.

In the video, Gates and Tendulkar can be seen enjoying vada pav together while sitting on a bench. The clip concludes with the caption, "Serving soon." Reflecting on his visit to India, Gates wrote in his blog, "I came away with new ideas because India is full of smart, ambitious people tackling some of the world's hardest problems in creative ways."

Tendulkar, famously known as the 'God of Cricket,' still holds the records for the most runs in Test and One-Day Internationals (ODIs), along with the unique achievement of scoring 100 international centuries. Renowned for his exceptional skills and mastery of cricket, he entertained fans across the globe from 1989 to 2013.

Also read: On this day: Sachin Tendulkar's 100th international century, a record unmatched in cricket history

Sachin Tendulkar's iconic rise 

The Maharashtra-born cricketer made his Test debut on November 15, 1989, at just 16 years old, and played his first ODI on December 18 of the same year. Across 664 international appearances, he scored a total of 34,357 runs at an average of 48.52, remaining the highest run-scorer in international cricket. His 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries remain unmatched in the sport's history.

Tendulkar was the first cricketer to score a double century in ODIs and played a record 200 Test matches. In ODIs, he accumulated 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83, including 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries. In Tests, he amassed 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, with 51 centuries and 68 fifties.

A key member of India's ICC Cricket World Cup-winning squad in 2011, Tendulkar fulfilled his lifelong dream of lifting the prestigious trophy after making his World Cup debut in 1992. From 2008 to 2013, he represented the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), helping them clinch the title in 2013. 

Also read: Bill Gates, Shivraj Singh Chouhan discuss innovations in agriculture, rural economy

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2025: No match bans for captains due to slow over-rate offences; ICC rule to be implemented this season HRD

IPL 2025: No match bans for captains due to slow over-rate offences; ICC rule to be implemented this season

IPL 2025: Mohammed Siraj opens up on Virat Kohli's role in his career and 'emotional' exit from RCB

IPL 2025: Mohammed Siraj opens up on Virat Kohli's role in his career and 'emotional' exit from RCB

Shakib Al Hasan cleared to bowl by ECB after being suspended for illegal bowling action in County Championship HRD

Shakib Al Hasan cleared to bowl by ECB after being suspended for illegal bowling action in County Championship

India submits official bid to host 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad: Report snt

India submits official bid to host 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad: Report

Kirsty Coventry is Olympic President, the first female President in IOC history ddr

Kirsty Coventry elected first female president of the International Olympic Committee

Recent Stories

Rolling Roti on Kitchen Slab Vastu Shastra Good or Bad Effects SRI

Rolling Roti on Kitchen Slab: Vastu Shastra Insights

Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj respond to Betting App controversy with clarifications; Read on NTI

Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj respond to Betting App controversy with clarifications; Read on

IPL Top Bowlers Most Wickets Yuzvendra Chahal Ravichandran Ashwin Hrd

IPL 2025: Chahal to Ashwin - Top 6 highest wicket-takers in tournament

Husband wife joint account: Earn Rs 10,000 monthly with THIS Post Office scheme! AJR

Husband-wife joint account: Earn Rs 10,000 monthly with THIS Post Office scheme!

rani mukerji inspired eye makeup looks for brown eyes sri

Brown Eyes Magic: 6 Eye Makeup Looks Inspired by Rani Mukerji

Recent Videos

Atishi Grills BJP asks, 'Where is ₹2,500 Monthly Aid for Delhi Women?' | Asianet Newsable

Atishi Grills BJP asks, 'Where is ₹2,500 Monthly Aid for Delhi Women?' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Massive BPSC Protest Erupts Outside Bihar Assembly Over Exam Controversy | Asianet Newsable

Massive BPSC Protest Erupts Outside Bihar Assembly Over Exam Controversy | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Fiery Clash in Bihar Assembly: Nitish Kumar, Rabri Devi Engage in Heated Exchange | Asianet Newsable

Fiery Clash in Bihar Assembly: Nitish Kumar, Rabri Devi Engage in Heated Exchange | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Lalu Yadav's Residence Adorned with Defiant 'Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai' Posters

Lalu Yadav's Residence Adorned with Defiant 'Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai' Posters

Video Icon
Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce Moves Forward | Asianet Newsable

Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce Moves Forward | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon