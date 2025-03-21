user
user

Comedian Samay Raina POSTPONES India tour amid growing India’s Got Latent controversy; Read on

Comedian Samay Raina reschedules his India tour amid the ongoing controversy over his show India's Got Latent, following an FIR for promoting obscenity and vulgar content on YouTube.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 21, 2025, 10:06 AM IST

Youtuber and comedian Samay Raina has rescheduled his India tour amid the ongoing India's Got Latent row.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Samay shared the news and promised refunds to people who bought tickets for the show. He wrote,

"Hello guys, I am rescheduling my India tour. You all will get the refunds shortly, see you soon."


The comedian's decision to reschedule the India tour came amid the ongoing case against him for promoting obscenity and vulgar content through his show India's Got Latent.

The controversy erupted after an FIR was filed earlier this month against Makhija, YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and others associated with the India's Got Latent show.

The FIR was based on allegations of promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit discussions during the publicly accessible YouTube show.

Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia have already approached the Maharashtra Cyber Cell to record their statements in connection with the matter.

The Maharashtra cyber police have reportedly summoned more than 30 people for questioning after registering an FIR against them. However, the police have not yet recorded the statement of comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina, who hosted the 'India's Got Latent' show.

The show came under scrutiny after Ranveer Allahbadia made some offensive remarks on the show.

During an appearance on the 'India's Got Latent' show, the podcaster asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents... or join in once and stop it forever?" The video soon went viral on the internet, with social media users slamming Allahbadia for his offensive remarks.

