user
user

Stock market opens in red as global uncertainty weighs, April 2 tariff risks in focus

The BSE Sensex slipped 69.91 points, opening at 76,278.16, while the NSE Nifty declined 22.40 points, starting at 23,168.25. Despite the negative opening, market breadth remained mixed, with 31 Nifty companies advancing and 19 declining.

Stock market opens in red as global uncertainty weighs, April 2 tariff risks in focus AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 21, 2025, 10:17 AM IST

The Indian stock market opened in negative territory on Friday After a record-breaking close on Thursday, weighed down by global uncertainties and looming broad-based reciprocal tariffs set to take effect on April 2.

The BSE Sensex slipped 69.91 points, opening at 76,278.16, while the NSE Nifty declined 22.40 points, starting at 23,168.25. Despite the negative opening, market breadth remained mixed, with 31 Nifty companies advancing and 19 declining.

Among the top gainers were Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, Shriram Finance, ONGC, and Maruti, while the IT sector led the decline, with Infosys, HCL Technologies, TCS, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra among the biggest losers.

Ajay Bagga, a banking and marketing expert, highlighted growing investor concerns over economic uncertainty. He noted that while central banks worldwide--ranging from Indonesia and Brazil to the Bank of England and the U.S. Federal Reserve--have provided their outlooks this week, they have failed to offer clarity on key economic risks.

"The world is flying blind into April 2 broad-based reciprocal tariffs," Bagga warned, adding that volatility, caution, and capital preservation remain the dominant themes.

While geopolitical risks remain subdued, Bagga highlighted potential unintended consequences, particularly as Russia-U.S. talks have failed to secure a substantial ceasefire. The renewed Israel-Hamas conflict and France advising its citizens to exit Iran have further fueled speculation of escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The IT sector faced additional pressure after Accenture's earnings report raised concerns about the industry's growth prospects. With Accenture's significant exposure to US government contracts, the firm's subdued outlook has sparked worries for Indian IT services companies.

On a positive note, Indian markets have seen strong Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) inflows in two of the last three trading sessions. Bagga emphasised that if this trend sustains and domestic capital sitting on the sidelines gets deployed, Indian markets could resume their upward trajectory toward new record highs.

However, he cautioned that uncertainty surrounding April 2 remains difficult to price or hedge against, with global risks still unfolding. Bagga said, "For now, we remain cautiously optimistic but very wary of surprises on April 2. Risks are being priced in, but uncertainty remains a challenge for investors in a potential 'lose-lose' trade war scenario."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Is Donald Trump's great tariff war building a trade wall? Economic shifts, impact on India & more decoded snt

Is Donald Trump's great tariff war building a trade wall? Economic shifts, impact on India & more decoded

Important Precautions to Take When Considering a Personal Loan ddr

Smart borrowing: Key precautions to take before applying for a personal loan

BREAKING: Pakistan set to legalize cryptocurrency in bid to lure foreign investments: Report shk

Pakistan set to legalize cryptocurrency in bid to lure foreign investments: Report

Sensex Nifty surge as Fed holds rates steady; markets open on strong note AJR

Sensex, Nifty surge as Fed holds rates steady; markets open on strong note

Centre Rs 7.8 lakh crore MGNREGA investment since 2014 spurs rural asset growth AJR

Centre's Rs 7.8 lakh crore MGNREGA investment since 2014 spurs rural asset growth

Recent Stories

1xBet launches Indian Casino League tournament with 3 Lakh prize pool during IPL 2025

1xBet launches Indian Casino League tournament with ₹3 Lakh prize pool during IPL 2025

Trump signs executive order to shut down Education Department, says essential programs will be preserved shk

Trump signs executive order to shut down Education Department, says essential programs will be preserved

Comedian Samay Raina POSTPONES India tour amid growing India's Got Latent controversy; Read on NTI

Comedian Samay Raina POSTPONES India tour amid growing India’s Got Latent controversy; Read on

Why Retail Traders Are Rushing Into Small-Cap Wellgistics Health Weeks After Its Nasdaq Debut

Why Retail Traders Are Rushing Into Small-Cap Wellgistics Health Weeks After Its Nasdaq Debut

Micron Stock Gains On Q2 Earnings Beat, Data Center Revenue Triples: Retail Turns Exuberant

Micron Stock Gains On Q2 Earnings Beat, Data Center Revenue Triples: Retail Turns Exuberant

Recent Videos

Atishi Grills BJP asks, 'Where is ₹2,500 Monthly Aid for Delhi Women?' | Asianet Newsable

Atishi Grills BJP asks, 'Where is ₹2,500 Monthly Aid for Delhi Women?' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Massive BPSC Protest Erupts Outside Bihar Assembly Over Exam Controversy | Asianet Newsable

Massive BPSC Protest Erupts Outside Bihar Assembly Over Exam Controversy | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Fiery Clash in Bihar Assembly: Nitish Kumar, Rabri Devi Engage in Heated Exchange | Asianet Newsable

Fiery Clash in Bihar Assembly: Nitish Kumar, Rabri Devi Engage in Heated Exchange | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Lalu Yadav's Residence Adorned with Defiant 'Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai' Posters

Lalu Yadav's Residence Adorned with Defiant 'Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai' Posters

Video Icon
Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce Moves Forward | Asianet Newsable

Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce Moves Forward | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon