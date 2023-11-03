Leo actress Trisha Krishnan stuns in red saree at film's success meet

Entertainment
At an event which celebrated the success of Vijay starrer "Leo", Trisha Krishnan wore a beautiful red saree.
To enhance her appearance, she adorned herself with a silver necklace and earings. Her makeup choice a touch of pink lipstick, and eyes elegantly lined with kohl.
Trisha uploaded these pictures on instagram and captioned it "Thanks to everyone who made me feel like a “WOW”🤣✨🌹🧿." The caption is a reference to trending "WOW" meme.
Trisha's fans and colleagues lauded her stunning appearance. Famous singer Sahi Siva commented, "What A Vadivu! 🤩" referencing to one of her songs.
In her appreciation, one fan commented "40Yrs Nd Still Ruling Everyone's Heart🫣❤️" while other wrote, "So beautiful so elegant just looking like a wow ❤️😀💓"