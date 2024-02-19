Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Matthew Perry fans express disappointment over exclusion from Memoriam segment; BAFTA responds

    Fans of Matthew Perry took to social media to voice their displeasure after the late actor was left out of the In Memoriam section of the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards.

    Matthew Perry fans express disappointment over exclusion from Memoriam segment; BAFTA responds RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 10:45 AM IST

    On Sunday, the 77th edition of the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 took place at the London Royal Festival Hall and it was a star-stunned event. As the celebrities put their best outfits on, the Awards are facing some backlash. Fans of Matthew Perry took to social media to voice their displeasure after the late actor was left out of the In Memoriam section of the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards.

    Matthew Perry not included in the BAFTA Memoriam segment

    Following Matthew Perry's death in October of last year at the age of 54, his exclusion from the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards tribute, which was scheduled to include Hannah Waddingham performing Cyndi Lauper's Time After Time from Ted Lasso, provoked backlash on social media, PEOPLE reported. 

    Netizens criticized BAFTA over the exclusion on websites like X, calling it "bad form" and posting a GIF of Tyler Perry's character Chandler Bing from 'Friends'. They wrote, "You can't make this stuff up." "Matthew Perry," inquired a different user. Startling omission! In FILMS, Matthew Perry starred. additionally worked in production and created screenplays.

    Also read: BAFTA red carpet looks: Taylor Russell to Deepika Padukone, who wore what the Award ceremony

    BAFTA's response

    A reaction to the social media backlash has been released by BAFTA where a representative told PEOPLE, "I can confirm Matthew Perry will be remembered in our forthcoming BAFTA Television Awards. This year's TV Awards ceremony will remember Matthew Perry."

    Matthew Perry's death

    After an inquiry, US medical examiners determined that sitcom star Matthew Perry of 'Friends' accidentally overdosed on ketamine, which caused his death. In October, Perry, 54, was discovered unconscious in the swimming pool at his Los Angeles home.

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2024, 10:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Riteish Deshmukh to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his next? All set to don the director's hat RBA

    Riteish Deshmukh to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his next? All set to don the director’s hat

    Mammootty's 'Bramayugam' mints Rs 12 crore in four days; Report rkn

    Mammootty's 'Bramayugam' mints Rs 12 crore in four days; Report

    WATCH: Which award did Deepika Padukone present at BAFTA 2024 Awards? RKK

    WATCH: Which award did Deepika Padukone present at BAFTA 2024 Awards?

    BAFTA Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer', Christopher Nolan win big; winners full list here RKK

    BAFTA Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer', Christopher Nolan win big; winners full list here

    BAFTA Film Awards 2024: Deepika Padukone dons Sabyasachi's shimmery golden saree; check out photos and videos RBA

    BAFTA Film Awards 2024: Deepika Padukone dons Sabyasachi's shimmery golden saree; check out photos and videos

    Recent Stories

    cricket AUS vs NZ: David Warner braces for hostile welcome in T20 series against New Zealand osf

    AUS vs NZ: David Warner braces for hostile welcome in T20 series against New Zealand

    Karnataka: Social welfare dept modifies residential school slogan, says previous motto conveyed 'slavery' vkp

    Karnataka: Social welfare dept modifies residential school slogan, says previous motto conveyed 'slavery'

    Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani wedding guest list out, here's who all are expected to attend RBA

    Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: List of guests is out

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips ED's 6th summons, AAP says 'matter in court now' AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips ED's 6th summons, AAP says 'matter in court now'

    Football Bayern Munich faces nine-year low after shocking 3-2 defeat against Bochum osf

    Bayern Munich faces nine-year low after shocking 3-2 defeat against Bochum

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon