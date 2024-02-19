Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BAFTA red carpet looks: Taylor Russell to Deepika Padukone, who wore what the Award ceremony

    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 9:57 AM IST

    On Sunday, the 77th BAFTA Film Awards 2024 took place at the London Royal Festival Hall.

    article_image1

    The Award show was a star-stunned event with celebrities putting their best fashion game forward and walked the red carpet in style. 

    article_image2

    Phoebe Dynevor

    For the BAFTA carpet, Phoebe Dynevor looked elegant in white satin that came with a plunging neckline.

    article_image3

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone made her BAFTA debut as a presenter and looked gorgeous in a shimmer saree crafted by Sabyasachi.

    article_image4

    Dua Lipa

    Dua Lipa wore a stunning red halterneck gown by Valentino that came with a cape that perfectly matched her burgundy hair. 

    article_image5

    Prince William

    The Prince of Wales, Prince William attended the 2024 British Academy Film Awards and he wore patent leather Oxford shoes, a blue velvet jacket with suit pants and a bow tie.

    article_image6

    Taylor Russell

    Taylor Russell looked sexy in a white gown that came with cutouts exposing her waist and back. It was designed by British designer Jonathan Anderson for Loewe and had feather decorations.

    article_image7

    Bradley Cooper

    Bradley Cooper looked dapper in a Louis Vuitton flared jacket and long-line double-breasted coat with a nod to the 1970s.

    article_image8

    Margot Robbie

    For the BAFTA 2024 red carpet look, Margot Robbie opted for a pink body fit gown that came with black shimmer borders and sleeves. 

    article_image9

    Florence Pugh

    Florence Pugh chose to wear a black and silver dress desgined by Harris Reed and jewels by Boucheron.

    article_image10

    David Beckham

    Former English footballer David Beckham attended the BAFTA Awards in a black suit and white shirt and had a bow tie. 

