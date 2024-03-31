Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Massive HIT! Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Aadujeevitham-The Goat Life' enters Rs 50 crore club in just 4 days

    Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Aadujeevitham' has entered the Rs 50 crore club in just four days of its release. It is an adaptation of the 2008 best-selling Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin, which is based on the real-life story of Najeeb. The film is directed by Blessy.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 31, 2024, 2:55 PM IST

    Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Aadujeevitham- The Goat Life' has turned out to be a massive hit within four days of its release. The actor took to social media on Sunday (Mar 31) to announce that the film has entered the Rs 50 crore club worldwide. The film is based on a highly acclaimed novel inspired by true events. The idea for the adaptation was conceived in 2018 when the novel was published, and it took 16 years for the movie to be made. Now, the Pan-Indian film is setting records at the box office.

    'The Goat Life' has broken a five-year-old record as Malayalam cinema's fastest film to reach 50 crores worldwide, surpassing the milestone set by Mohanlal's 'Lucifer'. It is poised to become the highest-grossing film of the opening week in Kerala and worldwide.
     

    'Aadujeevitham' is receiving exceptional reviews from both audiences and critics, particularly praising Prithviraj's portrayal of a man enduring hardships in a foreign land, heralded as one of the finest acting performances in Indian cinema history.

    The film is an adaptation of the 2008 best-selling Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin, which is based on the real-life story of Najeeb. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jimmy Jean-Louis, K R Gokul in lead roles, with Talib Al Balushi, Rik Aby, Amala Paul and Shobha Mohan in supporting roles. The film is directed by Blessy.

    The narrative delves into the life of Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant laborer who becomes ensnared in slavery as a goatherd on an isolated farm in Saudi Arabia.
     

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2024, 2:55 PM IST
