The Delhi High Court deemed the film ‘Masoom Kaatil’ unsuitable for public exhibition, even with an adult rating, due to its potential to incite violence and disrupt public order.

New Delhi [India]: The Delhi High Court has upheld the refusal of certification to the Hindi film Masoom Kaatil, observing that its unchecked gore, portrayal of vigilantism, and communal overtones are "fundamentally incompatible" with the Cinematograph Act, 1952 and the 1991 film certification guidelines. Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, while dismissing filmmaker Shyam Bharteey's appeal against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), held that the content of the film was “excessively and unnecessarily violent, gruesome in its portrayal without any redeeming factors and therefore, not fit for public exhibition.” The Court stated that if a film "makes it seem that taking the law into your own hands is something to be admired and celebrated, it can damage people's trust in the legal system and suggest that using violence instead of following the law is acceptable."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Movie Depicts Cannibalism, Murders

Combined with explicit depictions of killings and cannibalism, the film, the Court said, could "seriously upset public peace and encourage others to act violently, putting the safety of society at risk." The Court also expressed concern that the protagonists were portrayed as school-going teenagers engaging in brutal violence and anti-social acts. This, it noted, impermissibly glamorised juvenile wrongdoing and risked corrupting the morality of young viewers. Moreover, derogatory remarks about religions, caste-based insults, and communal targeting within the storyline violated explicit prohibitions under the 1991 guidelines. Rejecting the plea that the film could be cleared with an 'A' certificate and suggested cuts, the Court observed that both the Examining and Revising Committees had unanimously concluded the film was unsuitable even for restricted exhibition, and such rejection fell well within their jurisdiction.



"The exhibition of unchecked gore content as shown in the subject matter film is far from promoting social values and would instead brutalise minds and normalise lawlessness," the Court held, affirming the CBFC's refusal to certify Masoom Kaatil for public exhibition.

Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.