‘Maroon 5’ singer Adam Levine allegedly cheats on pregnant wife; wants to name baby after his mistress?

A woman has pressed severe allegations against ‘Maroon 5’ singer Adam Levine. The woman allegedly claimed that she had an affair with the pop star. Here is more information on it.

A woman named Sumner Stroh shared some tea on TikTok about her alleged affair with the pop star, which lasted for more than a week after it was reported that the couple was expecting their third child together, says aceshowbiz.com.

Sumner Stroh said in her TikTok video allegedly said, "I was having an affair with a man who's married to Victoria's Secret model." She also claimed that at that time she “was young and naïve”. “And I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now. So I was very easily manipulated," she reportedly said.

"Maroon 5 is practically elevator music at this point. So, I'm sure you know who Adam Levine is. Adam and I have been seeing each other for about a year. After I stopped talking to him over a period of months, this is how he came back into my life," she continued.

Furthermore, she reportedly showed the messages that she claimed to have received from Adam Levine in which he allegedly asked if it was okay if he could name his unborn child after her.

"Ok serious question. I'm having another baby, and if it's a boy, I really wanna name it Sumner (sic). You ok with that? DEAD serious,” read the message that the woman claims to have received from the Maroon 5 star.

She further reportedly said that she "never wanted to come forward," knowing "the implications that come with doing what I do, making money the way I do, and being an Instagram model,” referring to the stereotypes associated with being an influencer.



When she was asked why she came forward with it now, she replied, "sent some screenshots recklessly to a few friends I thought I trusted, and one of them had attempted to sell to a tabloid-so here I am.”

Meanwhile, there has been no response from Adam Levine to the claims of the affair. He and his wife, Behati have been married since the July 19, 2014, after dating for two years. They already have two kids, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace.