Margot Robbie shared that early in her career, a male co-star gave her a book called 'Why French Women Don't Get Fat,' which she interpreted as a rude suggestion to lose weight. The 'Barbie' star recalled her blunt reaction to the offensive gift.

Margot Robbie on 'Offensive' Gift From Co-Star

Margot Robbie has opened up about an offensive gift she received early in her career, recalling how a male co-star once handed her a book that she says was essentially telling her to lose weight. According to People magazine, the 'Barbie' star was asked in an interview to share the worst gift she has ever received. "Very, very early in my career, an actor I worked with, a male actor, gave me a book called Why French Women Don't Get Fat, and it was essentially a book telling you to eat less," she said.

Robbie recalled her blunt reaction at the time. "I was like, 'Whoa, f--- you, dude,'" she said, as per People magazine.

She added that the incident happened "really back in the day" and that she has no idea where the unnamed actor is now. "He essentially gave me a book to let me know that I should lose weight," the Oscar nominee said, adding, "I was like, 'Wow.'"

An Exchange of Bizarre Gift Stories

Charli, 33, who provides original music for Robbie's upcoming film 'Wuthering Heights,' quipped, "Your career's over, babe." The duo also exchanged stories about unusual gifts during the conversation. Charli revealed she once received a small jar containing a fan's mother's ashes, worn as a necklace. "I just didn't quite know what to do with it," she said, as per People magazine.

Details on Upcoming Film 'Wuthering Heights'

Robbie stars in 'Wuthering Heights,' writer-director Emerald Fennell's adaptation of the Emily Bronte classic. The film, co-starring Jacob Elordi, Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes and Ewan Mitchell, releases in theatres on Friday, February 13. (ANI)