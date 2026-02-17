Director Abhiraj Minawala says the team is open to 'Mardaani 4' but will only proceed with a script worthy of the franchise. He discusses the success of 'Mardaani 3' and his journey with YRF, from assistant director to helming the latest film.

Prospects for 'Mardaani 4'

Director Abhiraj Minawala has shared insights on his journey with 'Mardaani 3' and the prospects of a fourth instalment in the franchise. Following the success of 'Mardaani 3', Minawala said the team is open to continuing the journey of Shivani Shivaji Roy, but emphasised that the next chapter will only move forward when a story worthy of the franchise is ready.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "'Mardaani 4', I think, should be made. More films should be made. 'Mardaani' 1 and 2 empowered us to make 'Mardaani 3'. But of course, if you see 'Mardaani 2,' which came out in 2019 and is now in 2026. The important thing in this is that I think 'Mardaani 4' should be made only when we have the right script, the right story"

A Legacy of Socially Relevant Storytelling

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, 'Mardaani 3' carries forward the franchise's legacy of hard-hitting, socially relevant storytelling. Rani Mukerji starred as the bold and fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy While 'Mardaani' spotlighted the grim world of human trafficking and 'Mardaani 2' explored the chilling mind of a brutal serial offender, the third instalment dives into yet another dark and urgent social issue, reinforcing the series' reputation for impactful, issue-driven cinema.

Director's Journey with YRF

Speaking about his association with Yash Raj Films (YRF), Minawala said his journey began years ago as an assistant director and has since evolved through consistent work across projects. "I have been associated with YRF for many years. My journey actually started with 'Rocket Singh'. I worked as an assistant director for a long time, constantly moving from film to film," he said.

Minawala shared that he was deeply involved in designing action sequences and participating in creative discussions on various projects. During this phase, producer Aditya Chopra encouraged him to read the Mardaani 3 script. "Once I read it, I liked it a lot. I knew I had to make it 100 per cent. The story connected with me at a very different level. It touched me not just as a director, but as a father," he said.

Building on a Strong Foundation

Calling Mardaani a respected and established franchise, Minawala credited the earlier films for building a strong cinematic world around the character of Shivani Shivaji Roy. He acknowledged the contribution of filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, who directed the first instalment, and Gopi Puthran, who helmed the second part. "The toughest work was done when the world of Mardaani was set up in the first film. My job was to ensure every character, even those appearing briefly, was given equal importance so the story moves forward organically," he said.

Overwhelming Audience Reception

Speaking about the film's reception, Minawala said the audience's response has been overwhelming. "No one can decide the success of a film. Content and audience are the kings. I have received many direct messages from viewers thanking me for making such a film. That was unexpected and very motivating," he added.