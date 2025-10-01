Manoj Muntashir’s acclaimed live musical saga, Mera Desh Pahle, mesmerized Hyderabad’s audience. The show beautifully narrates Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inspiring journey through powerful music and heartfelt storytelling.

Renowned lyricist and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir Shukla brought his acclaimed live musical saga, Mera Desh Pahle, The Untold Story of Narendra Modi, to Hyderabad, enchanting the audience at Hitex City. The show, which has already won hearts across India, received an overwhelming response in the city, leaving viewers spellbound by its powerful narrative and musical brilliance.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Produced by Neelam Muntashir under Manoj Muntashir Entertainment and directed by Deepak Gattani, Mera Desh Pahle combines soulful narration with grand musical performances to chronicle the extraordinary life journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The packed auditorium witnessed a moving blend of history, art, and patriotism, as evocative poetry and stirring music brought to life the resilience and progress of India.

A Pan-India Cultural Phenomenon

Manoj Muntashir expressed his gratitude after the show, stating, “Hyderabad has given Mera Desh Pahle not just applause, but pure love. I felt the heartbeat of the nation in this city, every cheer, every standing ovation was a reminder that India’s story belongs to every Indian.”

With its successful run in Hyderabad, Mera Desh Pahle continues to establish itself as more than just a musical saga, it has become a pan-India cultural phenomenon that resonates across languages and regions. By uniting audiences through its heartfelt storytelling and patriotic fervor, the production celebrates the spirit of India and its inspiring journey.

