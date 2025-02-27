Entertainment

Manoj Muntashir Birthday: Know about 'Adipurush' dialogue writer

Manoj Muntashir is celebrating his 49th birthday on February 27

Manoj Muntashir is an accomplished poet, lyricist, and story writer

Actual Name

Muntashir is his pen name; the lyricist's full name is Manoj Shukla

Works

Manoj wrote the dialogues for Prabhas-starrer Adipurush

Adipurush Controversy

Manoj used casual language in the story of Lord Rama

Trolled for Adipurush Dialogue

Manoj was heavily trolled for the dialogues of Adipurush

Reaction after Backlash

Muntashir revealed that he was so hurt by it that he would cry in solitude

Trying to modernize 'Adipurush'

He spoke about writing the dialogues of Adipurush in the language of current times

Adipurush

Adipurush was boycotted after announcements from several Hindu organizations

Adipurush proved to be a disaster, and Manoj was also blamed for it

