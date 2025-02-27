Manoj Muntashir Birthday: Know about 'Adipurush' dialogue writer

Entertainment
Manoj Muntashir is celebrating his 49th birthday on February 27
Manoj Muntashir is an accomplished poet, lyricist, and story writer
Muntashir is his pen name; the lyricist's full name is Manoj Shukla
Manoj wrote the dialogues for Prabhas-starrer Adipurush
Manoj used casual language in the story of Lord Rama
Manoj was heavily trolled for the dialogues of Adipurush
Muntashir revealed that he was so hurt by it that he would cry in solitude
He spoke about writing the dialogues of Adipurush in the language of current times
Adipurush was boycotted after announcements from several Hindu organizations
Adipurush proved to be a disaster, and Manoj was also blamed for it
