Manoj Muntashir slammed Anurag Kashyap over his Brahmin comment, calling him unstable and warning of legal consequences despite apology.
A fresh controversy has taken Bollywood by storm, with lyricist and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir taking strong offense to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s alleged derogatory remarks about the Brahmin community. The remarks, which surfaced during Kashyap’s comments about the delay of his upcoming film Phule, have led to widespread backlash and legal action.
In a bold move, Muntashir took to social media and criticized Kashyap, calling him “mentally unwell” and accusing him of deliberately insulting an entire community. He condemned Kashyap’s words and questioned his understanding of history and culture, accusing the filmmaker of targeting Brahmins for attention.
Muntashir didn’t stop at criticism. He issued an open challenge to Kashyap, daring him to defame any one of the revered Brahmin figures from Indian history. He named several iconic personalities, including spiritual leaders, freedom fighters, poets, and musicians, highlighting their contributions to Indian society and culture.
#AnuragKashyap को मेरी खुली चेतावनी!#Brahmin #BrahminGenes #Hindu #ManojMuntashir #ManojMuntashirShukla pic.twitter.com/4rlJarPdlI
— Manoj Muntashir Shukla (@manojmuntashir) April 19, 2025
He further claimed that while the Brahmin community might still show forgiveness, the larger Hindu society would not tolerate such disrespect. His video message, which quickly gained traction online, was widely shared with the caption, "#AnuragKashyap ko meri khuli chetawani" (My open warning to Anurag Kashyap).
The controversy escalated after Kashyap allegedly replied to a social media comment with an offensive and vulgar statement directed at Brahmins, further fueling public outrage. This remark led to a series of police complaints and calls for legal action against the filmmaker.
Amid growing pressure, Kashyap later issued an apology, saying his comments were taken out of context. However, he maintained his original stance about the film’s message and requested that his family be kept out of the backlash.
As the situation unfolds, it has reignited the larger debate about freedom of expression, caste sensitivity, and responsibility in public discourse.